See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Monday, April 13, 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled planned maintenance exercises across two regions for Monday, April 13, 2026, with engineers set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to several communities in the Western and Central Regions.
According to advisories issued by the power distributor over the weekend, the coordinated works are aimed at enhancing service reliability and strengthening the stability of the national grid. The outages will commence at 9:00 am in both regions, though the duration of interruptions will vary depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.
In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting a broad list of communities including Diabene, Nkroful, Kansaworado Ntankoful, Mt. Zion, parts of Anaji, Mpeasem, Palm Lands, Ngyiresia, Essipon, Sekondi Prisons, Adiembra, Kweikuma, Bakaekyir, Essaman, Nkontonpo, Effia Nkwanta, and surrounding areas. The six-hour outage will impact residential and commercial zones across this coastal corridor.
In the Central Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting Asafora, Anomabo beach, and surrounding areas. The seven-hour outage will affect the popular beach community and its environs.
In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably cause to both domestic and commercial activities.
The company reassured the public that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network and to ultimately deliver improved service to consumers across the regions.
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