Senegalese President calls for sovereignty and local industrialisation to tackle Africa’s security challenges

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has urged African nations to move away from being arenas for geopolitical competition and instead position themselves as key actors influencing global power dynamics.

Delivering his opening remarks in Dakar, President Faye pointed to ongoing conflicts such as the Gaza war, alongside increasing economic protectionism and escalating threats tied to terrorism, cybercrime and climate change.

He stressed that genuine sovereignty today must extend beyond politics to include economic strength and digital independence, cautioning African states against allowing external forces to dictate their priorities.

The Senegalese leader also highlighted the need for Africa to fully benefit from its natural wealth.

He called for a shift from exporting raw materials to building industries on the continent, emphasising that resources like lithium, cobalt, oil, gas, and fisheries should be processed locally to create value and jobs.

On security, President Faye underscored that no single country can effectively confront emerging threats in isolation.

He advocated for deeper cooperation and homegrown solutions, outlining a six-point strategy focused on improving early warning systems, strengthening regional standby forces through sustainable funding, and enhancing collaboration to tackle terrorism.

President Faye also talked about investing in youth development through education and skills training, ensuring better management of energy and mineral resources, and fast-tracking continental integration through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area and Agenda 2063.

He further linked peace and stability to economic progress, noting that efforts to maintain security must go hand in hand with tackling poverty and inequality, which often drive conflict.

The 10th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa is being held under the theme: “Africa facing the challenges of stability, integration and sovereignty: what sustainable solutions?”

Several high-profile attendees at the gathering included Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, who currently chairs the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, as well as Mauritania’s President, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.