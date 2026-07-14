‘Service to mankind is service to Allah” – Alhaji Agongo donates millions of cedis to flood victims

At night, when the floods came, they swallowed homes, swept away memories, and left behind nothing but silence and mud where laughter once lived.

But into that silence, hope arrived over the weekend, riding on the backs of trucks laden with rice, tomatoes, milk, and clothes, and driven by the conviction of one man who believes that wealth without compassion is nothing but noise.

Behind them was businessman and philanthropist Alhaji Seidu Agongo, who once again proved that true riches are not counted in cedis, but in lives touched and burdens lifted.

After the June floodwaters ravaged most parts of Accra, tore families from their homes, and swallowed whole livelihoods in a matter of hours, Alhaji Agongo responded by delivering relief items valued at a staggering GH¢1.45 million directly into the hands of those who needed them most.

One after the other, residents of Mamobi, Nima (Beline Bridge), Alajo Assemblies of God, Alajo Central and North, Quaye Mensah, and Kaneshie Station took their share, briefly replacing the pain of their losses with smiles and hope.

Convoy of compassion

Earlier in the day, the trucks rolled in like a lifeline, carrying bags of premium perfumed rice, cartons of tinned tomatoes, tins of milk, and bales of clothes, all meticulously chosen not just to feed bodies, but to restore dignity to families who had lost everything but hope.

Standing amidst submerged homes and shattered livelihoods in Mamobi, Alhaji Agongo said he was not merely there to donate but also to challenge and awaken the conscience of his fellow businesspeople to continue supporting the underprivileged.

"It is disheartening to see the entire burden of this calamity resting squarely on the government's shoulders," he said.

"For me, we rise together, or we do not rise at all, and so we cannot afford to be mere spectators while our brothers and sisters suffer."

Past charity interventions

The donation is the latest in a long line of charitable interventions by Alhaji Agongo, who has, over the years, supported education and healthcare across Ghana by building and renovating schools, paying school fees for underprivileged students, and settling medical bills for vulnerable patients.

"As a Muslim, my faith teaches me that service to mankind is service to Allah," he said. "For us, giving is not a choice; it is a duty. It is humane, and I am privileged that I can afford to share," he added.

Leadership must act

Beyond the donation, Alhaji Agongo also called on state agencies to enforce laws against improper waste disposal, building on waterways, and the silting of drains to help prevent the perennial floods and the destruction they cause.

He said it did not speak well of Ghana, which attained independence almost 70 years ago, to be dealing with the same problem every year when the country has the right resources—from human resources to mineral wealth and technical expertise—to address the challenges and bring permanent relief to the people.

He noted that implementing the right measures might appear harsh at the beginning, but leadership needed to take the bull by the horns, as that would help bring lasting solutions and put smiles on the faces of the people.

He advised against partisanship in addressing the flood situation, noting that floods do not discriminate and that the country has faced the challenge since the 1980s, hence the need for a non-partisan approach to solving the problem.

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