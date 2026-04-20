Soho Jazz Club kicks off with the Jazz Brothers

Audio By Carbonatix
A quintet of young, ultra-serious adherents to the Jazz tradition, the Jazz Brothers, will be in action on April 22, 2026 at the official launch of the Soho Jazz Club at the Marina Mall, Airport City in Accra.
More young people are appreciating the Jazz genre in recent times and venues are emerging where they can listen to and enjoy live sessions of that style of music. That means more opportunities for work for musicians as well.
The Jazz Brothers are among the brilliant musical entities that have popped up in the cultural community of late. Though a young bunch, they have individually been through a variety of musical settings and have collectively agreed to pay more attention to the noble art of Jazz.
The group comprises Bismark Akwasi Sarpong (drums), Hidenori Matsuo (bass), Elvis Black (trumpet/flugelhorn), Ike Ador (piano) and Daniel Adarkwa Jr. (saxophone/flute).
Interestingly, they came together by way of the Accra Jazz Academy. Facilitated by the Ghana Jazz Foundation and the Switzerland-based Thomas Dobler Music outfit since the beginning of 2024, the Academy is primarily committed to promoting Jazz music education in Ghana and generally enriching the nation’s cultural environment.
According to the Jazz Brothers, they always try to bring something of themselves to the table anytime they tackle their instruments. That’s why they love to explore the varied dynamics inherent in the music.
They revere the dignity of Jazz by acknowledging the contributions of the masters that have preceded them but they also see themselves as idea-rich players keen to entrench their names in the jazz space here and beyond. They will be at the Soho Jazz Club on Wednesday evenings from 8:00pm.
Managers of the Soho Jazz Club say they hope to create a reputation for true value, regular good performances and a consistently vibrant atmosphere to satisfy Jazz lovers.
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