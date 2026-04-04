‘Soldier, sit down, I’m safe here’ – President Mahama’s surprise moment at Easter gathering [Video]

Audio By Carbonatix
The light-hearted moment occurred at the Good Friday Miracle Service organised by United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches at Black Star Square on Friday, April 4, where the President was a special guest.
During an address to worshippers, President Mahama noticed his Aide-de-Camp, Colonel Abdul Wahab Issah, standing behind him in line with standard security protocol. In a rare public gesture, he paused and urged the officer to sit, assuring him of his safety in the setting.
“Oh, soldier, you can’t sit down. I’m very safe here. You sit down. Sit down, please,” he said, prompting giggles among the congregation.
Although the officer appeared reluctant, the President insisted, explaining to the audience that while the aide was simply performing his duty, he felt secure among the worshippers.
“He’s doing his job. He wants to protect me, but I’m telling him I’m with my family,” he added, drawing cheers from the crowd.
The brief exchange underscored a relaxed atmosphere at the service, which brought together hundreds of Christians for prayer, worship and reflection on the significance of Easter.
Beyond the moment of levity, President Mahama used the occasion to deliver a message centred on sacrifice, unity and national renewal, urging Ghanaians to reflect the values of the Easter season in their daily lives.
He stressed that the country’s progress would depend not only on policies but also on the integrity and conduct of its citizens.
He called on individuals to let go of divisions and demonstrate compassion, noting that the message of the cross should inspire acts of love, forgiveness and generosity, particularly in difficult times.
The service, led by Dag Heward-Mills, featured sermons, prayer sessions and altar calls, with a focus on salvation, healing and spiritual renewal. It also attracted a global audience through live streaming.
President Mahama encouraged citizens to remain hopeful despite current challenges, drawing parallels between the crucifixion and resurrection as a reminder that adversity could give way to renewal and progress.
Latest Stories
-
Nigerian artistes no longer put effort into making music – Omah Lay claims
30 minutes
-
‘I’m now skeptical about going into politics’ – Davido
42 minutes
-
Nigeria’s Seplat Energy resumes operations as oil workers halt strike action
52 minutes
-
Nigeria launches manhunt after abductions by bandits in northwest Zamfara
1 hour
-
Kenya fuel executives resign as state probes supply chain irregularities
1 hour
-
Senegal bans ministers from foreign travel as oil price rise bites
1 hour
-
Nigerian army rescues 31 hostages after church attack
2 hours
-
Spain’s huge pork industry seeks salvation from swine fever threat
2 hours
-
Trump declares victory after rescue but threats to US operation in Iran still loom
2 hours
-
US Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near White House
2 hours
-
Current account stability to mitigate pressure on cedi; currency to end year at GH¢11.40 to a dollar
2 hours
-
Oil back above $110 after expletive-laden Trump threat to Iran
2 hours
-
T-bills auction: Government records 32% undersubscription; interest rates rise again
2 hours
-
Economy to remain relatively insulated from fallout of US–Iran conflict – Fitch Solutions
2 hours
-
Leeds draw Chelsea, Man City face Southampton in FA Cup semis
4 hours