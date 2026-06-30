Stephen Bennieh boosts NDC branch elections with GH¢20,000 support

Stephen Kingsley Bennieh

Ghana Post Deputy Managing Director and lawyer, Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, has donated GH¢20,000 in total to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Branch Elections in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency of the Western North Region.

A latest contribution of GH¢10,000 follows an earlier GH¢10,000 presented towards the constituency's Branch Registration and Monitoring Exercise, bringing his total financial support for the party's grassroots activities in the constituency to GH¢20,000.

The donation is intended to assist the Constituency Branch Elections Committee in organising the ongoing branch elections, which form part of the NDC's nationwide internal electoral process aimed at strengthening its grassroots structures.

The cheque was presented to the Constituency Executive Committee and received on its behalf by the Constituency Treasurer, Tony Twum Acheampong.

In a statement, the Constituency Branch Elections Committee and the Constituency Executive Committee expressed appreciation to Mr Bennieh for what they described as his continued commitment to the growth and strengthening of the party at the grassroots level.

They noted that the timely support would contribute significantly to the smooth conduct of the branch elections and other organisational activities within the constituency.

The constituency executives further commended Mr Bennieh for his consistent support, describing his contributions as a demonstration of his dedication to building strong party structures and promoting effective internal democratic processes.

They also wished him continued success in his public service and political endeavours while expressing confidence that his gesture would inspire others to support the party's grassroots development efforts.

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