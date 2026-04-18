Sunyani West records 70 new cases of elephantiasis, hydrocele

The Sunyani West Municipality has recorded an alarming rise in cases of skin-related Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), the Municipal Disease Control Officer, Mrs Benedicta Oppong Fremah, has said.

She disclosed that about 70 new cases of hydrocele and elephantiasis had been recorded in communities across the municipality, describing the situation as disturbing.

Mrs Oppong Fremah also indicated that suspected cases of Buruli ulcer had been detected, with samples sent for laboratory confirmation, noting that the cases were common in Tanom, Kobedi, Chiraa and Boffourkrom.

She therefore called for stronger stakeholder collaboration to help stem the spread of the diseases.

Mrs Oppong Fremah made the remarks at a meeting held at Odomase with officials of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) and Tim Africa Aid Ghana, non-governmental organisations implementing an NTDs project in the municipality.

The meeting also offered the opportunity for the two NGOs to introduce a delegation from the Anesvad Foundation, which is funding the implementation of the Community Integration and Systems Strengthening Project, aimed at reducing the burden of skin-related NTDs.

The delegation, made up of Madam Naomi Dring, Programme Manager of Anesvad, and Mr Melvin Awantang, Anesvad Focal Point for Ghana, was in the municipality to assess the impact of the project and receive feedback on its implementation.

The Sunyani West Municipal Director of Health Services, Mr Stephen Nyarko Ameyaw, said strong stakeholder partnerships were required to improve health outcomes, and called for additional support to intensify public education on NTDs.

The Sunyani West Municipal Coordinating Director, Alhaji Ibrahim Habila, expressed concern about deaths resulting from preventable diseases such as cholera, typhoid and other waterborne diseases in the area.

He commended the NGOs and their funding partners for the intervention and assured them of the Assembly’s commitment to support the project to ensure its success.

“We are committed to ensuring that the last root of preventable diseases is uprooted,” he said.

Alhaji Habila added that the Assembly was working to improve access to potable drinking water in local communities and appealed for more support in that regard.

On her part, Madam Dring praised the collaboration between the Assembly and the local partners and expressed the hope that the partnership would be strengthened to achieve the desired project outcomes.

In his presentation, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GloMeF, Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, explained that the project adopted a holistic approach by combining water infrastructure development, hygiene education and community-led systems to sustainably reduce the burden of skin NTDs.

Mr Edward Ayabila, Programmes Manager of GloMeF, noted that NTDs were endemic in the municipality and urged the Assembly to integrate the fight against the diseases into its medium-term development plan.

The Anesvad delegation later handed over a mechanised borehole constructed under the project to the chiefs and people of the Chiraa-Canada community, and interacted with persons affected by skin NTDs.

Some beneficiaries shared testimonies of improved access to healthcare and enhanced socio-economic livelihoods resulting from the project’s interventions.

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