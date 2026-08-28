Supreme Court to rule on Skytrain trial injunction bid August 31

Audio By Carbonatix
The Supreme Court has adjourned to Monday, August 31, 2026, to rule on an application seeking to halt proceedings in the ongoing Skytrain trial involving former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Asamoah.
Mr Asamoah, the first accused person in the case, is asking the Supreme Court to suspend proceedings at the trial court pending the determination of his separate application for certiorari.
The certiorari application seeks to quash the High Court’s decision to reject his submission of no case, as well as a further order relating to what he considers a variation of his bail conditions.
The Supreme Court on Friday, August 28, heard arguments on the interlocutory injunction application.
Counsel for Mr Asamoah, Mrs Victoria Barth, argued the application on behalf of the former GIIF CEO.
The Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem Sai, represented the Attorney General, who is opposing the applications.
Mr Asamoah is seeking the injunction pending the Supreme Court’s determination of his certiorari application.
The applicant contends that the High Court’s refusal of his submission of no case and the alleged variation of his bail conditions should be reviewed by the apex court.
The Attorney General, however, is opposed to both the certiorari application and the request to suspend the trial proceedings.
Justice Senyo Dzamefe, sitting as a sole judge of the Supreme Court, heard the arguments from both sides before adjourning the matter.
The court will deliver its ruling on the injunction application at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31.
The ruling will determine whether proceedings at the trial court can continue while the Supreme Court considers Mr Asamoah’s certiorari application.
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