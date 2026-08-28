Suspended Catholic priest found at Koforidua Police Training Centre – Diocese

The Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong has disclosed that Rev. Fr. Samuel Adapore, whose whereabouts had become a subject of public concern following his suspension, has been located at the Police Training Centre in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 27, 2026, the Diocese said Fr. Adapore independently decided to enrol at the facility to undergo training towards joining the Ghana Police Service.

It said he made the decision “on his own and singular volition” and was at the centre as a private individual.

Fr. Adapore was suspended from sacred functions on August 24 and barred from publicly administering the sacraments, celebrating or concelebrating Mass and officiating at other liturgical services.

The development had triggered criticism on social media, with questions raised about his welfare, whereabouts and the canonical basis for the suspension.

The Diocese, however, maintained that efforts to establish a priest’s welfare can take place alongside disciplinary proceedings.

“The Church can ask whether a priest is safe while also determining whether he has abandoned his assignment without authorisation, and can seek his whereabouts while regulating his ministry,” it said.

It also rejected suggestions that the suspension amounted to abandoning Fr. Adapore, explaining that the measure only restricts the exercise of certain priestly functions and does not strip him of his status as a priest.

“You are still our brother and our priest, but you cannot presently exercise certain priestly functions because of the circumstances surrounding your conduct,” the Diocese said.

The Diocese further defended the confidentiality surrounding its handling of the matter, saying the dignity and privacy of the priest must be protected.

It said canonical discipline is intended not only to safeguard ecclesial order and address scandal but also to encourage reform and restoration.

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