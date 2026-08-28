‘Judges don’t mingle with appointing authorities’ – Amoako Asante defends judicial independence

Supreme Court nominee Justice Edward Amoako Asante has reaffirmed his commitment to judicial independence, insisting that judges must determine cases solely on the facts presented and the applicable law, regardless of who appointed them.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Justice Asante said judges are bound by an oath to uphold fairness and equity to all persons who appear before the courts.

He said the oath provides an important foundation for the independent discharge of judicial responsibilities.

“As a judge when you’re appointed, you swear an oath which you go by; that is a very important thing that you do to ensure fairness and equity to all manner of persons who appear before you,” he said.

Justice Asante stressed that judicial decisions should not be influenced by personal relationships or the authority responsible for a judge’s appointment.

“Judges decide on cases by the facts before them; then you apply the law to the facts. Judges do not go mingling with the appointing authority just because they appointed you,” he said.

He further identified independence of mind as essential to protecting the integrity of the judiciary and resisting external pressure.

“Independence of mind is very important, and that is why I have got to where I am now. I have independence of mind to withstand all kinds of influences, if any, to do my job,” Justice Asante added.

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