Police intensify crackdown on unauthorised sirens and strobe lights in Ashanti Region

The Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region has intensified its crackdown on the unauthorised use of sirens and strobe lights, among other devices, in its jurisdiction.

The exercise, led by the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), is being conducted in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180), particularly Regulations 65 and 74.

In a recent operation conducted at major intersections within the Kumasi Metropolis, a total of 1,991 vehicles were intercepted.

Police said 97 vehicles were found with unauthorised sirens, while 1,830 had unapproved strobe lights or other prohibited lamps.

According to the Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent of Police Kwame Boadi, one offender has already been convicted and sentenced to three months' imprisonment after repeatedly ignoring police warnings.

"Initially, offenders were warned, and the unauthorised equipment was removed. However, persistent violations have made prosecution necessary," he said.

"We have been educating and warning motorists to remove these unauthorised devices. Unfortunately, some offenders continue to disregard the warnings, so we have now started taking them to court," Superintendent Boadi added.

Under Regulation 74 of L.I. 2180, sirens and bells may only be fitted and used on authorised vehicles, including police vehicles, fire service vehicles, ambulances, recognised government security agency vehicles, authorised bullion vehicles and government vehicles used for official duties by the Head of State.

"A person who uses a siren or warning appliance without authorisation commits an offence."

The law provides for a fine of up to 25 penalty units, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both.

Regulation 65 also governs the use of vehicle lamps and prohibits unauthorised lights that may distract or endanger other road users.

"We want drivers and vehicle owners to remove all unauthorised lamps, sirens and strobe lights voluntarily. Anyone who fails to comply will face action," Supt. Boadi said.

The Police Service has urged motorists to comply strictly with road traffic regulations and remove all unauthorised devices from their vehicles.

It says the enforcement exercise is aimed at promoting road safety, discipline and orderly movement on Ghana's roads.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.