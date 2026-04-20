Tension in Nzema: Residents protest against Adamus Resources operations: urge lands minister to intervene

Residents of communities within the catchment area of Adamus Resources in the Ashanti Region have staged a demonstration demanding a part of the company's concession for community mining.

According to them, the company has neglected its responsibilities to the communities and denied residents economic opportunities.

The angry residents from Salma, Akamko, Bamiako, and surrounding communities set ablaze the security post of the company, blocking the main entrance to the mine as they embarked on protests on Monday, April 14.

It took military and police intervention to deal with the destruction and calm tensions mounted by the youth.

To the youth groups, the mining company has denied them access to small-scale mining plots within its concession.

One of the protesters, Kwaku Anum, revealed, “Foreigners are being leased concessions for alluvial mining, denying local interests.”

He added, “Our communities are denied development, and the youth are also unemployed.”

Protesters expressed deep frustration over the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ refusal to intervene in the community’s plight.

They are calling on the Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to thoroughly investigate issues surrounding the mine.

According to the residents, the present issues threaten the security of the communities in the catchment area.

They are petitioning President John Dramani Mahama through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, demanding an independent investigation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.