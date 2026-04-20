Football

Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz to meet media in Accra on thursday

Source: GFA  
  20 April 2026 8:48pm
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Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz will address the media at a press conference on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event, scheduled for 1:00 pm, will bring together members of the media to interact with the Portuguese trainer following his appointment as Black Stars head coach last week.

Queiroz will use the platform to share his vision for the team, outline his technical philosophy, and answer questions from the press ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The unveiling also provides an opportunity to formally introduce the coach to the Ghanaian public, set expectations for the World Cup campaign, and foster alignment between the technical team, the media, and supporters.

Ghana will be making a fifth appearance at the Mundial and have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

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