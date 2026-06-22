The interconnection advantage for Ghana’s financial future

Audio By Carbonatix
Across Africa, banking is no longer confined to vaults and branches. It is now wired into fibre routes, data centres, and the invisible handshake between networks. Ghana is no exception.
From mobile banking to instant payments, the digital core of financial services is expanding fast, and with it, the realisation that infrastructure is strategy. The question of where an institution’s systems sit and how its networks connect has become a board-level concern, not a technical one.
And increasingly, the answers lead to two essential pillars: carrier-neutral data centres and Internet Exchange Points (IXPs).
From in-house servers to neutral ground
Not long ago, banks and large enterprises kept their IT systems within corporate walls. Most applications were internal, traffic was predictable, and dependency on external partners was limited.
That model has quietly broken.
Today, every bank is linked to payment gateways, fintech platforms, cloud providers, fraud-detection services, and mobile operators. Each of those connections adds value but demands low latency, strong uptime, and secure data routes.
Neutral data centres have become the natural home for this new architecture. Inside them, institutions gain:
- Direct access to multiple carriers and networks. Meaning, no single dependency and no single point of failure.
- Resilient, redundant infrastructure. Including power, cooling and security built for 24/7 workloads.
- Proximity to partners. The most important financial, fintech and cloud platforms increasingly sit in the same halls.
In effect, these data centres are Ghana’s new financial crossroads where applications, payments and cloud services meet at the speed modern banking demands.
The interconnection advantage
If data centres are where infrastructure lives, IXPs are how it breathes.
An Internet Exchange Point allows networks to exchange traffic directly. Instead of routing data through distant international paths, local traffic stays local. The result: lower latency, reduced costs and higher resilience, all from a single neutral switching fabric.
For financial institutions, that difference is not academic. A few milliseconds shaved from a payment authorisation can separate a seamless user experience from a failed transaction. When every digital moment counts, speed becomes customer trust.
Local interconnection also means greater reliability. Outages on undersea cables or international routes can ripple across global networks, but when traffic exchanges domestically, the shocks are contained. For Ghana’s banks and fintechs, that translates into continuity, even when the wider internet falters.
Accra-IX: Ghana’s quiet accelerator
Ghana’s interconnection story is accelerating. Earlier this year, the Accra Internet Exchange (Accra-IX) crossed 100 Gbps of traffic, a milestone that places it among West Africa’s fastest-growing exchanges. It is a signal of maturity: more local networks, platforms, and enterprises are keeping their traffic and by extension, their value within the country.
For banks, this matters in everyday ways. Faster digital banking apps. More reliable fintech integrations. Smoother cloud connectivity. And perhaps most importantly, a digital economy that keeps more of its data traffic, and therefore its value creation, inside Ghana.
Neutral data centres such as PAIX Data Centres in Accra, which hosts Accra-IX, now underpin that ecosystem. They are building the backbone that quietly enables the country’s financial digitalisation.
Why every C-suite should care
For Ghana’s banking and enterprise leaders, interconnection should be read through three lenses.
01. Customer experience: Real-time banking leaves no room for delay. Every tap, transfer, and card authorisation depends on milliseconds. Local hosting and exchange reduce friction directly tied to revenue and satisfaction.
02. Operational resilience: Keeping traffic domestic means fewer dependencies on fragile international cables and routes. In a region where subsea disruptions can slow economies, local interconnection is insurance for uptime.
03. Digital ecosystem value: The more entities join local exchanges, the more valuable those exchanges become, a network effect that compounds over time. Cloud providers, fintechs, and service platforms cluster where connectivity is densest, creating a self-reinforcing cycle.
Building Ghana’s digital financial backbone
Look at any mature digital economy, London, Frankfurt, Singapore, Northern Virgini, and a pattern emerges. Each became a financial technology powerhouse not just through regulation or talent, but through dense, neutral interconnection.
Ghana now stands at that threshold. Its regulators have championed open banking frameworks. Fintech adoption is world-class. The technical foundation, that is, neutral data centres and a thriving internet exchange, is here.
What remains is strategic alignment: senior decision-makers in banking and enterprise recognising infrastructure not as plumbing, but as competitive advantage.
The institutions that colocate where networks meet will command better performance, deeper resilience, and faster innovation. They will also anchor Ghana’s next wave of digital growth.
‘The future of finance is digital and the future of digital runs through interconnection.’
Author’s Details
The author, Hlumelo Fungile is Chief Commercial Officer of PAIX Data Centres.
With two decades of experience in telecommunications and data centres, Hlumelo leads PAIX’s commercial strategy across Africa. He played a role in the early development of hyperscale infrastructure in South Africa during the late 2010s and continues to work closely with hyperscalers, enterprises, and ecosystem partners to scale resilient, carrier-neutral digital infrastructure across the continent.
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