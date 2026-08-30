The Missing Middle and the Overlooked Small: Why Ghana Must Serve Both the ‘S’ and ‘M’ in MSME’s

In Ghana, the national conversation celebrates the Micro entrepreneur selling in the market and acknowledges the Small business owner operating from a rented shop. But we consistently overlook the "M"—the Medium enterprise. This is a critical policy blind spot.

Yet, even as we focus on the "M", we must not neglect the "S". Small Enterprises are the essential bridge between survivalist micro-businesses and industrial-scale medium firms, and both require distinct, focused support systems if Ghana is to achieve its industrialisation agenda.

The MSME sector is the undisputed backbone of the Ghanaian economy, accounting for over 90% of all businesses and contributing roughly 70% to national GDP. However, within this broad category, the "S" and the "M" are numerically the smallest groups, yet they carry a disproportionately heavy weight in formal job creation, value addition, and industrial growth. To treat all MSMEs the same is to serve none well.

The Scale of the 'S' and 'M' in Ghana's Business Landscape

To serve these enterprises, we must first see them clearly. Official classifications under the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), through LI 2470, define the categories as follows:

Category Employees Annual Turnover

Micro 1–5 Less than GH¢300,000

Small 6–29 GH¢300,000 – GH¢6 million

Medium 31–100 GH¢6 million – GH¢18 million

The Numerical Reality: Of the approximately 1.9 million business establishments in Ghana, over 90% are Micro enterprises, roughly 1.7 million businesses. This means that Small and Medium enterprises, though a tiny fraction of the total numbers, are where the formal economy truly takes shape.

The Employment Powerhouse: MSMEs collectively account for 80% of Ghana's labour force. Within this, Small enterprises (6–29 employees) are the primary source of stable, formalised wage employment, acting as the crucial step up from informal micro-enterprises. Medium enterprises, meanwhile, are the engine room for industrialisation, capable of creating more sustainable, high-quality jobs than dozens of micro-businesses combined.

The Financing Gap: While many Small and Medium enterprises are more formalised than micro-businesses, they face a staggering US$4.8 billion annual financing gap identified by the Bank of Ghana. This highlights how both the "S" and "M" are starved of the capital needed to scale. A study shows that only about 35% of MSMEs have access to bank financing, and over 50% remain completely shut out of formal credit.

The Stakes: The urgency of integrating both the "S" and the "M" is underscored by stark survival statistics: MSMEs face a 50% failure rate, and only 20% of startups succeed. This high attrition rate is partly due to the "missing middle" phenomenon: businesses that cannot access the scale-up support needed to transition from Micro to Small, or from Small to Medium. By focusing policy, finance, and infrastructure on these two critical segments in equal measure, Ghana can build a resilient industrial base that creates sustainable employment and drives inclusive growth.

Four Strategies for Integrating the 'S' — Unlocking the Bridge to Growth

To ensure Small enterprises enjoy the benefits often reserved for larger firms and graduate to Medium status, four strategic integrations are essential:

Bridge the Financing Gap with Data-Driven Lending

The disconnect between Ghana's advanced digital payment systems and access to credit is the "single largest unrealized opportunity" in the sector. With 84.6 million registered mobile money accounts and 954 million transactions valued at GH¢493 billion processed in June 2026 alone, Small enterprises generate vast data trails. Financial institutions must leverage this transaction data to build "credit rails" that assess creditworthiness, moving beyond collateral-heavy traditional lending to unlock affordable working capital. This would directly address the fact that only 1 in 5 Small enterprises currently have access to formal bank credit.

Targeted Digital Transformation for the 'S'

While Micro enterprises often use WhatsApp and Instagram for "digital bricolage" innovative but informal Small enterprises require more sophisticated digital tools. Government targets to digitally onboard 250,000 MSMEs onto business management and e-commerce platforms must prioritise Small enterprises, as they have the capacity to absorb and benefit from Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, inventory management software, and formal e-commerce integration. This digital leap improves operational efficiency, creates the formal financial footprint needed for credit access, and prepares them for participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Formalisation and Capacity Building

A major supply-side challenge is weak governance, poor record-keeping, and low management capacity, which undermines lender confidence. For Small enterprises to become Medium, they must transition fully to formal operations. This requires targeted support in financial literacy, risk management, and ethical business conduct. Government initiatives like the Business Regulatory Reform (BRR) Unit, which aims to simplify business registration and reduce certification time and costs by 40%, are crucial for encouraging this transition. Formalisation unlocks access to government contracts, tax incentives, and larger financing windows that informal businesses cannot access.

Position the 'S' as Anchors in Value Chains

Small enterprises often operate as the crucial link between primary producers (Micro) and large distributors or exporters (Medium/Large). For example, in agriculture, Small agro-processing firms turn raw produce into packaged goods; in manufacturing, they supply components to Medium-sized assembly plants. Policy must actively integrate Small enterprises into value chain development programmes, providing them with offtake agreements, quality certification support, and shared infrastructure that stabilises demand and enables predictable growth.

Four Strategies for Integrating the 'M' Unlocking Industrial Champions

For the Medium enterprise the most overlooked yet most potent driver of industrialisation, these four targeted integrations are essential:

Deploy 'De-Risking' Financial Instruments Tailored to Growth

The fundamental barrier for Medium enterprises is not just capital, but risk perception. Banks often view them as too large for microfinance and too risky for corporate lending. To bridge this, the government and development partners must expand risk-sharing and partial credit guarantee schemes. High interest rates, steep collateral requirements, and short loan tenors cripple growth. The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry recently announced an ambitious target to unlock GH¢6 billion in affordable lending for 100,000 MSMEs by 2027. For this to benefit the "M", these funds must be channelled through specialised programmes that support medium-term capital investment such as the expansion of production facilities, acquisition of industrial machinery, and working capital for bulk raw material purchases which larger firms typically access but Medium enterprises are often denied.

Prioritize Formalization and Advanced Capacity Building

A Medium enterprise must operate with corporate governance standards, audited financial statements, and robust management structures. This requires moving beyond basic financial literacy to advanced training in supply chain management, export compliance, and international quality standards. Government and private sector partnerships must develop executive education programmes specifically for Medium enterprise owners, helping them transition from entrepreneurial founders to professional managers. This is the only path to becoming the anchor firms that attract foreign direct investment and joint venture partnerships.

Drive Digital Transformation to Formalize and Scale

For Medium enterprises, digital transformation is not optional it is existential. They must integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, data analytics for market intelligence, and digital supply chain platforms. The government's target to digitally onboard 250,000 MSMEs must include a dedicated track for Medium enterprises to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies. A Medium agro-processor, for example, should be able to use IoT sensors to monitor production quality, blockchain to track provenance for export markets, and AI-driven forecasting to manage inventory. This creates the digital footprint and operational sophistication necessary to compete regionally and globally.

Build Collaborative Infrastructure for Shared Growth

The ability to scale is often hampered by the high cost of land, technology, and raw materials. The "M" faces these challenges acutely. A powerful solution is the development of shared industrial and agroecological parks. The government's plan to operationalise three such parks with reliable energy, logistics, and production infrastructure is a game-changer. These hubs provide Medium enterprises often the anchor tenants in industrial value chains with the collective infrastructure to scale and create formal jobs in competitive sectors, effectively giving them the economies of scale usually enjoyed by large corporations. Shared warehousing, cold chains, testing laboratories, and export processing zones can dramatically lower the cost of doing business for Medium enterprises.

A Unified Vision for Ghana's Industrial Future

The Micro enterprises will always be the seedbed — the entry point for entrepreneurship and the safety net for livelihoods. But the Small and Medium enterprises are the harvest. They are the firms that hire formally, pay taxes consistently, export competitively, and invest in technology and skills development. To treat a roadside vendor the same as a 50-person manufacturing firm is to misunderstand the entire ecosystem.

Ghana stands at a crossroads. With the AfCFTA creating a continental market of 1.4 billion people, the opportunity for scaling is immense. But scale requires capital, infrastructure, capability, and policy focus. The "S" and the "M" are the vehicles for that scale.

The figures tell the story: 1.9 million businesses, 80% of the workforce, a US$4.8 billion financing gap, a 50% failure rate. These numbers are not statistics they are families, communities, and national potential. By integrating the "S" and "M" through data-driven lending, digital transformation, formalisation, value chain anchoring, de-risking finance, and shared infrastructure, Ghana can finally move from talking about MSMEs to truly serving them.

The path to "Ghana Beyond Aid" runs through the factory floors and office blocks of our Small and Medium enterprises. It is time we saw them, served them, and let them lead.

Author, Kweku Hammond - Snr Sales & Marketing Consultant/ Faculty Nova Business School Africa

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.