The NDC Reorganisation Agenda: Building a stronger party or preserving powerful individuals?

A government is most effective when it remains focused on delivering its mandate to the people. Likewise, a political party remains strong when its organisation, grassroots engagement, and communication continue effectively, even while it is in government. However, when the same individuals are expected to simultaneously shoulder the demanding responsibilities of both government and party administration, both institutions can face significant challenges, preventing either from fully achieving its objectives. In particular, when Party Executives appointed to public offices such as Ministers, CEOs, Managing Directors, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are unable to devote sufficient time and attention to party affairs, the Party's organisational strength and grassroots mobilisation capacity inevitably weaken, while the government's focus on delivering its mandate may also be compromised.

In the supreme interest of the party, and with the objective of strengthening both the Party's organisational capacity and the government's ability to deliver on its mandate, the current leadership has adopted measures intended to ensure that both the Party and the Government receive the dedicated focus and attention required to effectively discharge their respective responsibilities.

The Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), acting within its constitutional mandate, approved the new Guidelines for the Elections of Party Executives at All Levels. Among its provisions is a clear requirement that certain presidential and government appointees who intend to contest Party executive positions must resign at least six (6) clear months before filing their nominations. The guideline specifically applies to key categories of presidential appointees, including Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, Deputy Chief Executive Officers, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and analogous officeholders, while members serving solely on statutory or other boards are exempt.

This provision has generated considerable discussion within Party circles. Such discussion is both expected and healthy, as every democratic organisation benefits from robust debate and the free exchange of ideas. However, once a rule has been thoroughly debated, adopted through the Party's constitutional structures, and approved by its highest decision-making body, respect for that rule by all members demonstrates maturity, discipline, and loyalty to the Party's collective interest.

This guideline should therefore not be viewed as a punishment or as one targeted at any individual. Rather, it should be understood as a progressive and strategic measure designed to keep the Party strong while enabling the Government formed by the same Party to remain fully focused on delivering its mandate to the people. In essence, it seeks to strengthen both institutions simultaneously.

It is an established truth that no individual can give undivided attention to two equally demanding responsibilities without compromising the effective execution of one or both. If we fail to appreciate this reality, we risk ending up with both a weakened Party and a Government that is unable to devote its full attention to achieving its mandate.

The tendency among political parties across Africa to concentrate both Party and Government responsibilities in the hands of a few individuals remains a recurring governance challenge. One person is appointed to a demanding Government position with significant executive responsibilities while simultaneously occupying a key Party leadership role. The outcome is often predictable: Government responsibilities compete with Party responsibilities, and neither receives the attention, commitment, or effectiveness it deserves.

The question, therefore, is not whether one individual is capable. Many undoubtedly are. The more important question is whether the party is best served by concentrating these responsibilities in a few individuals when it possesses thousands of other competent, committed, and experienced members ready to serve.

Party leadership is about building systems, not creating dependence on personalities.

One of the greatest strengths of the NDC has always been the depth of its human capital. Across every region, constituency, branch, and professional field are men and women whose competence has been proven over the years through service and sacrifice. A Party blessed with such a reservoir of talent should continuously broaden opportunities for leadership rather than narrowing them.

Separating government leadership from Party leadership creates precisely that opportunity.

The Government receives dedicated, appointed officials whose sole focus is to deliver on the mandate entrusted to them by the President and the people of Ghana.

At the same time, the Party gains dedicated executives whose full attention is directed toward strengthening its structures, mobilising its membership, communicating government achievements, and preparing for future electoral victories.

Everyone wins.

Indeed, this is the very architecture of a strong political organisation. A well-functioning government machinery and an equally vibrant Party machinery should complement each other—not compete for the same limited pool of leadership time and attention.

This is why the NEC directive deserves to be appreciated not merely as an electoral guideline, but as a strategic governance reform.

It is visionary and demonstrates remarkable foresight.

It reflects discipline and commitment to the Party’s values and principles above any individual interest.

Above all, it reflects confidence in the Party's ability to continually renew itself by creating opportunities for more members to serve. That is how strong, enduring, and formidable political parties are built. The current Party leadership deserves commendation for this bold and forward-looking initiative.

Individuals come and go, yet the Party remains.

This truth has always been clearly reflected in the Party's enduring revolutionary chant:

"Cadres may go, cadres may come, but the revolution has come to stay."

Its meaning remains timeless. Leadership changes. Officeholders change. Government officials change. Yet the ideals, principles, and mission of the Party must continue beyond any one individual.

That is precisely why successful political parties must be stronger than the individual personalities within them.

It is therefore commendable that some appointees who intend to participate in the party's internal elections have respected the guideline by resigning within the stipulated timelines. Such decisions demonstrate discipline, party loyalty, and respect for the party's collective decisions.

Their actions reinforce an important message: no office and no individual is greater than the Party that created the opportunity for him or her to serve in the first place.

At the same time, disagreements over party rules should be approached with restraint and respect. Members who hold different views are entitled to express them through the party's established constitutional processes.

As the NDC proceeds with its internal reorganisation, consistency in applying the rules will be critical. The guidelines should be applied fairly, transparently, and without favour. The credibility of the reorganisation process depends not only on the quality of the rules but also on the confidence that those rules apply equally to everyone. There must be transparency, consistency and fairness in strictly upholding these guidelines.

The ongoing branch elections, characterised by significant participation across the country, demonstrate that the party remains vibrant at its base and that grassroots participation is high. This momentum should not be distracted by avoidable controversies or by self-interested groups or individuals pursuing unnecessary court actions against the party.

The collective responsibility of every member is to protect the integrity of the process and preserve the unity that has positioned the party strongly for governance and future political victories.

Ultimately, this conversation is larger than the current election cycle.

It is about the kind of political party the NDC aspires to become.

A party that rewards discipline.

A party that respects its own constitutional processes.

A party that creates opportunities for many rather than concentrating opportunities in the hands of a few.

And that is the foundation upon which successful political parties are built.

If the NDC is to continue strengthening both its Government and Party structures, then the principle embodied in the NEC guideline should be embraced by all, in both letter and spirit.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.