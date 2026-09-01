Thousands gather at Glorified 2026 as Perez Musik leads worship

Thousands of worshippers gathered at Victory Bible Church on Sunday 30th August 2026, as Perez Musik hosted the 2026 edition of his annual concert, Glorified.

Centred around the theme ‘His Grace and Mercy’, the event lived up to its reputation as one of the country’s premier worship encounters, earning high praise from attendees who lauded Perez Musik Ministry and the organising team for starting at exactly 4:00 pm as scheduled.

The evening opened with a strong emphasis on empowering the next generation of gospel talent, as budding artistes including Naa, Tasha, William, Essah and Maame Biamah led soul-stirring worship. The energy in the auditorium reached a peak when urban gospel artiste Kinzkid took the stage, delivering a high-octane performance that got the Gen Z audience on their feet in praise.

This was followed by an electrifying spoken word ministration from Jeffery Nortey, which captivated the crowd.

The atmosphere elevated even further as gospel icon Joe Mettle took the stage, delivering a powerful ministration that ushered the entire auditorium into deep, unrestrained worship.

Taking the stage amidst an atmosphere charged with divine expectation, Perez Musik then delivered a powerful repertoire of back-to-back anthems that cemented the glory-filled evening.

Renowned for his rich mastery of the Ga language in gospel songwriting, Perez once again demonstrated his musical excellence by recording brand-new Ga songs live on stage, giving worshippers a glimpse of what to expect.

The thousands of attendees left the venue deeply enriched, with the event combining punctuality, artistic excellence and a strong atmosphere of worship.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.