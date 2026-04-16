Transformer fault causes power outage across parts of Accra West Region – ECG

ECG denies return of dumsor in Ashanti region

The Electricity Company of Ghana in the Accra West Region has announced that a power outage affecting several communities is due to a fault on a transformer serving the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 16, the power distributor explained that the disruption is linked to a technical fault, which has temporarily interrupted electricity supply to a number of locations.

The affected areas include Stadium Road, Odi Ahinkae, Amasaman Hong Kong, Abease, ICGC, Shalom Temple, Papaase Soldier Land, Treba High Tension, parts of Hearts Park, and surrounding communities.

According to ECG, engineers have been deployed to the affected locations and are actively working to identify and rectify the fault in order to restore power supply as quickly as possible.

The company has assured customers that all necessary efforts are being made to minimise downtime and prevent prolonged disruption.

The outage has impacted households, businesses, and institutions within the affected communities, with residents expressing concern over the inconvenience caused, particularly during peak hours.

ECG has apologised to customers for the disruption and appealed for patience while repair works continue.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining reliable electricity supply and improving service delivery across its operational areas.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.