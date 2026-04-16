National

Transformer fault causes power outage across parts of Accra West Region – ECG

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  16 April 2026 1:48pm
ECG denies return of dumsor in Ashanti region
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Electricity Company of Ghana in the Accra West Region has announced that a power outage affecting several communities is due to a fault on a transformer serving the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 16, the power distributor explained that the disruption is linked to a technical fault, which has temporarily interrupted electricity supply to a number of locations.

The affected areas include Stadium Road, Odi Ahinkae, Amasaman Hong Kong, Abease, ICGC, Shalom Temple, Papaase Soldier Land, Treba High Tension, parts of Hearts Park, and surrounding communities.

According to ECG, engineers have been deployed to the affected locations and are actively working to identify and rectify the fault in order to restore power supply as quickly as possible.

The company has assured customers that all necessary efforts are being made to minimise downtime and prevent prolonged disruption.

The outage has impacted households, businesses, and institutions within the affected communities, with residents expressing concern over the inconvenience caused, particularly during peak hours.

ECG has apologised to customers for the disruption and appealed for patience while repair works continue.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining reliable electricity supply and improving service delivery across its operational areas.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group