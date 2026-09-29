UENR and Lancaster University train researchers in academic writing

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has held a two-day academic writing workshop to strengthen postgraduate students' and researchers' ability to produce and communicate high-quality research.

The training, organised in collaboration with Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, brought participants together at the RCEES Lecture Hall 1 from 19 to 20 September 2026.

The programme forms part of activities towards the establishment of the Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGEI) at UENR, which is expected to provide a platform for research collaboration, knowledge exchange and innovation in response to environmental and sustainability challenges.

Organised by the Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science (DACS), the workshop was delivered in collaboration with the Centre for Global Eco-Innovation at UENR and its counterpart at Lancaster University.

Participants were introduced to practical approaches to academic writing, with the training focusing on the skills researchers need when developing their work for scholarly communication and publication.

The sessions covered the development and structure of academic papers, presentation of research findings, scholarly communication, publication practices and research ethics.

Rather than relying solely on lectures, the programme included discussions and practical exercises designed to allow participants to apply the principles being taught to academic writing.

The workshop was facilitated by Professor Kirk T. Semple, Director of International Research at Lancaster University and Visiting Professor at UENR.

He was joined by Dr Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Head of DACS, Dr Frederick Otu-Larbi, Director of the Centre for Global Eco-Innovation at UENR, and Dr Caleb Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at DACS.

The Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, also supported the programme and participated in the activities.

His involvement provided encouragement to both the facilitators and participants and highlighted the university's focus on strengthening research capacity and creating opportunities for professional development.

For UENR, the training comes as the university works to deepen its research links with Lancaster University and build the capacity of researchers and postgraduate students.

The organisers say similar professional development programmes are expected to be extended to other parts of the university in subsequent editions.

The academic writing workshop is part of the wider collaboration between UENR and Lancaster University and the planned development of the Centre for Global Eco-Innovation.

The proposed centre is expected to support collaboration between researchers, facilitate knowledge exchange and strengthen research-driven responses to global environmental and sustainability challenges.

The initiative therefore links researcher development with the broader effort to build a stronger research and innovation ecosystem at UENR.

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