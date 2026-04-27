UK R&B Star Mark Asari revives 90s vibe with Party 4 2

Audio By Carbonatix
UK-based R&B artist Mark Asari has returned with a new single titled Party 4 2, a lively release that blends the nostalgic bounce of 1990s R&B with a modern sound aimed at today’s audience.
The singer-songwriter, who also produced and wrote the track, says the song draws inspiration from LL Cool J’s classic hit Doin’ It, while introducing fresh textures and contemporary production.
According to Mark Asari, Party 4 2 is built around the idea of connection and intimacy, capturing the feeling of two people fully immersed in each other’s company without outside distractions.
The new release arrives at a time when much of mainstream R&B has leaned toward slower, mood-driven records. However, Party 4 2 takes a different route by reintroducing upbeat rhythm and movement while maintaining a smooth and polished feel.
Music listeners can expect a track suited for both late-night playlists and upbeat summer settings, combining old-school groove with present-day energy.
With the single, Mark Asari continues to shape his identity in the genre by balancing influences from classic R&B with a contemporary creative direction.
The release also adds to a growing trend of younger and independent artistes revisiting older R&B sounds and presenting them to a new generation of listeners.
Mark Asari’s latest song is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Audiomack.
Fans can also follow the artist on social media for updates on future projects and upcoming releases.
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