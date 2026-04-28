UNHCR commends Ghana’s refugee policy, pledges stronger partnership

The Deputy Director for West and Central Africa at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Andrew Wyllie, has praised Ghana for its adherence to international refugee protection standards, highlighting the country’s handling of displaced persons during periods of crisis.

Mr Wyllie made the remarks during a courtesy call on the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, in Accra.

He noted that Ghana’s asylum system is in line with UNHCR policies and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the government.

“UNHCR and Ghana will work together to continue with the asylum system and will be partners to mobilise projects,” he said.

Mr Wyllie further called for greater integration of refugees into national systems, including access to education, employment, skills development, and income-generating opportunities.

He singled out the Ghana Refugee Agribusiness Sustainable Programme for praise, describing it as a model initiative that promotes self-reliance and resilience among refugees and host communities.

The programme, he said, reflects a shared vision to move “beyond dependency toward self-reliance, resilience, and dignified livelihoods for refugees and host communities.”

Responding, Mr Muntaka reiterated Ghana’s longstanding Pan-African values, stressing the country’s commitment to offering refuge to those in need.

“In helping others, we know we cannot give what we don’t have, but Ghana will continue to do its best and extend the necessary courtesies to asylum seekers,” he said.

He acknowledged the pressures associated with managing a growing number of migrants, noting that authorities are considering options to either regularise eligible individuals as refugees or facilitate voluntary repatriation.

The Minister also commended the Ghana Refugee Board for its continued efforts in managing refugee affairs and expressed appreciation to the UNHCR delegation for the visit.

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