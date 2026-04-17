US Ambassador calls for stronger athlete protection ahead of 2026 World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
The United States Ambassador to Ghana has called for stronger protection for athletes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that young people pursuing sporting opportunities abroad remain vulnerable to human trafficking.
Speaking at the National Forum on Trafficking Through Sports held on Thursday, 16 April 2026, at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference Hall, Legon, the Ambassador said global sporting events must not become channels for exploitation.
Representing the United States Department of State, Rolf Olson said stronger regulation of sports academies and recruitment systems was necessary to protect young athletes.
“Programs like this reflect our shared commitment to combating human trafficking and ensuring that the legitimate aspirations of young athletes are not exploited by criminal networks,” he said.
He noted that as preparations continue for the tournament to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, governments and sports institutions must work together to prevent abuse.
Mr. Olson also urged prospective travellers to be cautious of individuals promising visas or special access to the tournament.
“No individual or agent can guarantee a visa outcome. Applicants must provide truthful information and comply fully with the application process,” he cautioned.
He further reminded the public that possessing a World Cup match ticket does not automatically qualify a person for a visa.
The Ambassador commended Ghana’s recent efforts in tackling trafficking and pledged continued collaboration with Ghanaian authorities and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in addressing trafficking in sports.
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