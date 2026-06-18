US Justice Department hosts AG Ayine over law enforcement cooperation between the two countries

The Criminal Division of the United States Department of Justice says it has held talks with Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fight against transnational crime.

In a post shared on its official social media platform, the division said it had welcomed Dr Ayine and reaffirmed a shared commitment between Ghana and the United States to combat fraud, cybercrime and organised criminal networks.

Today, we welcomed Ghana’s AG and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, reaffirming our shared commitment to fight fraud, cybercrime, and transnational organized crime. Strong bilateral law enforcement relationships make America and our allies safer, stronger, and… pic.twitter.com/dgzoGT02TD — Criminal Division (@DOJCrimDiv) June 17, 2026

“Today, we welcomed Ghana’s AG and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, reaffirming our shared commitment to fight fraud, cybercrime, and transnational organised crime. Strong bilateral law enforcement relationships make America and our allies safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

The meeting comes at a time of heightened cooperation between the two countries on legal and criminal justice matters.

It also takes place against the backdrop of ongoing extradition proceedings involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over investigations into several high-profile transactions and is currently reported to be outside Ghana.

Although the Department of Justice's statement made no reference to any specific case, the engagement is likely to attract attention, given the ongoing efforts by Ghanaian authorities to pursue accountability in matters with potential international dimensions.

The brief statement underscored the importance both countries attach to maintaining strong law enforcement ties as part of broader efforts to enhance security, tackle cross-border crime and promote prosperity.

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