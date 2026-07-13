WAFCON 2026: Nigeria ready to defend their continental crown

Reigning champions Nigeria head into the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 looking to extend their remarkable record in the competition.

With 10 continental titles to their name, the Super Falcons remain the most successful team in the tournament's history and head to Morocco determined to retain the trophy they reclaimed in 2024.

Led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade and head coach Justine Madugu, Nigeria once again begin the competition among the favourites.

Nickname: Super Falcons

Appearances: 14

Last appearance: 2024

Best finish: Champions (1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2024)

FIFA Ranking: 36th

CAF Ranking: 1st

Head Coach: Justine Madugu

Road to the Tournament

Nigeria secured qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 by defeating Benin 3-1 on aggregate in the second round of qualifying.

Having received a bye in the opening round, the Super Falcons took control of the tie with a 2-0 away victory in Cotonou.

They completed the job in Abeokuta, drawing 1-1 in the second leg after Ashleigh Plumptre opened the scoring before Benin equalised through Yasmine Djibril.

The result ensured another successful qualification campaign for the reigning African champions.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C, alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

The Coach: Justine Madugu

Justine Madugu has continued Nigeria's tradition of success since taking charge of the Super Falcons.

Having previously served in various technical roles within the national team set-up, Madugu guided Nigeria to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON title in 2024, restoring the Super Falcons to the top of African women's football.

His calm leadership, detailed knowledge of the squad and emphasis on tactical balance have helped create a competitive environment within the team while maintaining Nigeria's reputation for consistency.

Player to Watch

Rasheedat Ajibade (Forward)

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade will once again play a central role in Nigeria's ambitions.

Named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 edition, Ajibade has established herself as one of Africa's leading players.

Capable of operating across the front line, she combines pace, creativity and leadership, while consistently delivering in important matches.

Although Nigeria boasts an abundance of talent - including Chiamaka Nnadozie, Asisat Oshoala, Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie and Jennifer Echegini - Ajibade remains the team's driving force both on and off the pitch.

Nigeria at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON

Nigeria are the most successful nation in the history of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons have won the title ten times and have qualified for every edition of the tournament since its official launch in 1998.

From the early pioneers of Nigerian women's football to the current squad, the Super Falcons have set the benchmark on the continent for more than two decades.

Did You Know?

Nigeria will be chasing an 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, further extending their record as the competition's most successful nation.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 outlook

As defending champions and Africa's highest-ranked women's national team, Nigeria head to Morocco with familiar expectations.

Group C presents a competitive challenge, with Zambia emerging as one of the continent's promising sides, while Egypt and Malawi will also be eager to make their mark.

However, Nigeria possess the experience, squad depth and winning mentality required to compete for another title. With world-class goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, an experienced defence, a dynamic midfield and an attack led by Ajibade and Oshoala, the Super Falcons once again have the quality to go deep into the tournament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.