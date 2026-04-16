Walewale NDC executives endorse youth concerns after protest, urge dialogue

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Walewale Constituency has responded to recent tensions in the West Mamprusi Municipality following a protest by aggrieved youth, which led to the closure of the Municipal Coordinating Director’s office.

The Director’s office remained locked until Wednesday, when it was reopened after the deployment of armed military personnel. However, the Director, Justice Bayon, is yet to resume work.

In a statement issued after the protest by the Communications Officer, Mashood Issifu Mahama, the party acknowledged the frustrations expressed by the youth, noting that their concerns largely stem from post-election developments, unemployment, and what they perceive as neglect by authorities.

While condemning the methods used during the protest, the NDC executives emphasised the need to address the underlying grievances with urgency.

“The concerns raised by the youth cannot be ignored,” the statement noted, adding that constructive engagement remains the most effective path toward resolution.

The party therefore called on government appointees and relevant authorities to open channels of dialogue with the youth to de-escalate tensions and restore calm in the municipality.

At the same time, the NDC offered strong assurances to technocrats and public servants working within the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly.

The statement reaffirmed the party’s commitment to protecting the independence of technocrats, stressing that their work must be carried out free from fear, intimidation, or political interference.

According to the statement, technocrats play a critical role in governance and development, and their neutrality and expertise are essential for the effective implementation of policies.

The party also reiterated its alignment with the “Reset Agenda” championed by the President, which prioritizes strong institutions, accountability, and inclusive national development.

The Walewale NDC executives further urged all stakeholders, including political actors, youth groups, and public officials, to exercise restraint and prioritize peace as efforts continue to address the situation.

“The path to sustainable development lies in cooperation, dialogue, and mutual respect among all parties,” the statement concluded.

The incident has drawn attention to broader socio-economic challenges in the area, particularly youth unemployment, which remains a pressing issue across many parts of the region.

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