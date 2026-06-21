‘We believe in ourselves’ — Jordan Ayew ahead of England encounter

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has urged his teammates to remain focused and build on their dramatic opening victory over Panama as Ghana prepares for the crucial FIFA World Cup Group L clash against England.

Fresh from Ghana's hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama on Wednesday, secured through Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time strike, Ayew said the team had shown character, resilience and togetherness, qualities he believes will be crucial against one of the tournament favourites.

The skipper acknowledged that the Black Stars endured a difficult opening half but credited the players for their improved performance after the break.

"The first half didn’t go as planned, but we were patient. They kept the ball well and we soaked up the pressure. We looked more composed and direct. In the second half a lot changed — we grew in confidence and kept possession much better," he said.

The victory handed Ghana a valuable three points in a tightly contested group and revived confidence within the camp after a challenging build-up to the tournament.

Strong response

Ayew praised the impact of the substitutes and the collective effort that eventually yielded the winning goal deep into injury time.

"The substitutions helped because we knew we had to show our strength. The energy level was very high. We played better, we were more aggressive, we fought together as a team and scored the winning goal in the dying minutes. That’s all that matters," he stated.

The Black Stars demonstrated considerable resilience during the encounter, overcoming the absence of deputy captain Thomas Partey, who missed the game because of visa complications, as well as the injury-enforced withdrawal of first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi at half-time.

Despite those setbacks, Ghana remained disciplined and patient before snatching victory in the closing moments.

Attention turns to England

With England next on the horizon, Ayew stressed that the team would approach the challenge with confidence but without complacency.

The encounter is expected to be one of the most anticipated matches in Group L, with England boasting a star-studded squad featuring players from some of Europe's top clubs.

A positive result for Ghana could significantly strengthen the Black Stars' chances of progressing to the knockout stage ahead of their final group fixture.

"We have two important games left. We take it game by game. We are focused on securing the three points in the next match and after that we think about the last match," Ayew said.

"It’s always difficult playing at the World Cup. There are no easy games, but we believe in ourselves and we feel that anything is possible. The next game is equally important, and we are ready for it."

Growing belief

The Panama victory has injected fresh optimism into the Ghana camp, with players and officials drawing confidence from the fighting spirit displayed in the opening match.

For Ayew, the performance demonstrates the unity within the squad and the determination to compete against the world's best teams.

As preparations intensify for the England encounter, the Black Stars captain believes Ghana's blend of youthful energy and experienced leadership can help the four-time African champions rise to the occasion.

The match is expected to attract global attention as Ghana seeks to maintain its impressive start and take another significant step towards qualification for the next stage of the FIFA World Cup.

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