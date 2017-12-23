No paper for news in Mauritania

No paper for news in Mauritania
Source: BBC
Date: 23-12-2017 Time: 09:12:46:am

Mauritania's press union has accused the government of deliberately using an ongoing paper shortage to lock out private newspapers and favour only state-run publications, news agency AFP reports.

The union says that privately-run publications have not been able to print their copies for 10 days.

A government-run printing press which handles two-thirds of private publications suspended printing because of a shortage of paper, AFP reports.

In August, rights group Reporters Without Borders said that journalists in Mauritania were arrested and questioned "to reinforce the government's control over the private press".

It was "impossible to criticise the state's actions without being called a political opponent", the group added.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register