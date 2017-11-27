Zimbabwe officially declares Mugabe national holiday

Zimbabwe officially declares Mugabe national holiday
Source: BBC
Date: 27-11-2017 Time: 12:11:12:pm

Zimbabwe has officially declared 21 February to be Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, thereby making the former president's birthday a public holiday, the Herald newspaper reports.

New President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to form a cabinet this week.

There is speculation as to whether he will break from the past and select a broad-based government or keep figures from the Mugabe era.

Mr Mugabe quit last week after military intervention and mass protests.

Calls for the former president's birthday to be made a national holiday were adopted by the government in August, following intense lobbying by the Zanu-PF Youth League, the Herald reports.

The decision was officially recorded on Friday, it adds.

Last week, President Mnangagwa said the former president needed to be given the respect and recognition he deserved as one of the founders and leaders of Zimbabwe.

"To me personally, he remains a father, mentor, comrade-in-arms and my leader," he said during his acceptance speech at his inauguration on Friday.

Reports that Mr Mugabe was granted $10m (£7.5m) to ease him out of office have not been confirmed.

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change has called for an inclusive "transitional authority" to mark a break with his 37-year rule and bring in reforms to pave the way for free elections next year.

There are fears that President Mnangagwa, who is associated with some of worst atrocities committed under the ruling Zanu-PF party since independence in 1980, will not usher in the democratic reforms that many in Zimbabwe are hoping for.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in to replace Mr Mugabe as president on Friday.

Mr Mnangagwa, long a close ally of Mr Mugabe, was sacked earlier this month, triggering the political crisis that eventually saw his boss's downfall.

Mr Mugabe and his wife, Grace, remain at their house in the capital, Harare, and have no plans to leave the country.

The military takeover came in response to Mr Mugabe's decision to position his wife as his successor and sack Mr Mnangagwa from the vice-presidency.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register