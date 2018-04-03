Morocco ranked most attractive investment destination in Africa

Morocco ranked most attractive investment destination in Africa
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 03-04-2018 Time: 10:04:03:pm

Morocco has been named the most attractive investment destination in Africa, followed closely by Egypt and Algeria.

According to the latest Africa Investment Index 2018 by Quantum Global Research Lab, an independent research arm of Quantum Global, Morocco has a receptive business environment and low-risk profile.

“Morocco has been consistent in attracting an inward flow of foreign capital, specifically in banking, tourism and energy sectors and through the development of industry,” said Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Managing Director, Quantum Global Research Lab.

The index which was released on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan measures six major factors: growth, liquidity, risk, business environment, demography and social capital, to determine the investment attractiveness of countries in the medium term.

Ivory Coast which is the fastest growing economy in Africa ranked 5th on the investment index while Botswana, previously ranked as Africa’s top investment destination in the first edition, ranks 4th scoring well in risk factors as well as the business environment.

The other countries among the top 10 most attractive investment destination in Africa are Ethiopia, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya and Senegal.

The bottom 10 African countries in attracting investment are Central African Republic, Liberia, Somalia, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe as well as Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has made the attraction of foreign investment his priority since taking office in November last year.

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Father finds missing daughter after 24-year search
EgyptFace: Egypt launches Facebook rival
Four shot at Youtube HQ, female suspect dead
2018 defence deal ‘debasing to Ghanaian spirit’ – Bombande counters Baako

  Close
Latest Stories

7 ways to deal with jealousy in relationships
Ghana-US military cooperation: To agree or not to agree...
2018 defence deal ‘debasing to Ghanaian spirit’ – Bombande counters Baako
Father finds missing daughter after 24-year search
EgyptFace: Egypt launches Facebook rival
Four shot at Youtube HQ, female suspect dead
Morocco ranked most attractive investment destination in Africa
The caves that sheltered genocide victims now bring hope to Rwanda
MOST POPULAR
Update: BNI boss sacked
Video: Mahama approved use of Ghana as base for US marines in 2015- Leaked document
Update: Mahama fails to secure Koku bail
Sankore: Thugs beat up police, seize patrol vehicle for robbery
“At least Ghana is working” – Anyidoho thanks 'professional' CID,BNI

LIFESTYLE
7 ways to deal with jealousy in relationships
ODD NEWS
Father finds missing daughter after 24-year search
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
EgyptFace: Egypt launches Facebook rival
OBITUARY
Mr. Kenneth Hudson
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections