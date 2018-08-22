Zimbabwe's top court hears poll challenge

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa [L] -- President Emmerson Mnangagwa [R]

Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court is due to hear a legal challenge from the opposition MDC Alliance to the election victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He won by just more than 30,000 votes to avoid a run-off election.

The MDC Alliance has accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of rigging July's poll, which was the first since the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe last year.

The electoral commission has said there was "no skulduggery" involved in the compiling of the votes.

President Mnangagwa has urged the court to throw out the opposition appeal, which has already caused the postponement of his inauguration.

The court is due to make a decision by Friday.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted that his legal team "is ready to defend your vote":

Journalists have been sharing videos of the scenes outside the court in the capital, Harare:

Many are expected to watch the hearing live as it is being shown on television by the national broadcaster.