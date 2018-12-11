Thousands walk on Ethiopia Car Free Day

Share

Thousands of people have marked Car Free Day in cities across Ethiopia by walking and exercising.

Major roads were shut as Health Minister Amir Aman led the walk in the capital, Addis Ababa.

This was the first Car Free Day held in Ethiopia to promote healthy living, and to reduce pollution on roads usually clogged with traffic.

Tents were also set to offer free health checks to those who were walking and exercising.

Generally, city-dwellers in Ethiopia are not in the habit of exercising, the BBC's Amensisa Negera reports from Addis Ababa.

Mr Amir is trying to change that and Car Free Day will be held on the last Sunday of each month, he adds.

Mr Amir hailed the event, held in seven cities, a success.

"Thank you for everyone who participated and supported the event. We shine when we walk together and build a healthy Ethiopia," he said.

Image: Roads were temporarily closed for the mass walk

Image: It was the first Car Free Day in Ethiopia

Image: Both young and old took part