Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia

Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia
Source: CNN
Date: 24-12-2018 Time: 08:12:11:am
Share

More deadly tsunamis could strike the Indonesian coastline in the coming days, authorities warn, as the volcano which triggered the weekend's devastating wave continues to erupt.

At least 281 people have died from the tsunami, which struck the Indonesian coastline without warning Saturday night. Hundreds more are injured and more than two dozen remain missing.

In the wake of Saturday's disaster, Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geological Agency (BMKG) to purchase detectors which would provide "early warnings to community."

Eyewitnesses described fleeing for their lives as beachfront homes were swept away in the wave, which is thought to have been caused by underwater landslides following the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano.

According to local media, the wave reached as high as three meters (10 feet).

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, warned Sunday that more tsunamis were possible as long as the volcano remained active.

"We are cautioning the people to remain cautious," Sutopo said. "Agencies are still continuing to analyze the root cause ... the Krakatau volcano continues to erupt, which could potentially trigger another tsunami."

Adding weight to his warnings, Sutopo raised the issue of Indonesia's outdated tsunami buoy network which he said hasn't worked properly since 2012.

"Vandalism, limited budget, technical damage caused no tsunami (alerts) at this time," he said on his official Twitter account.

A lack of warning was also blamed for the high death toll in Indonesia's October tsunami which killed more than 2,000 people on the western coast of Sulawesi.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
MANASSEH’S FOLDER: When a trip to Aqua Safari is better than Dubai
NDC’s General Mosquito turns 62
Driver installs bolts and padlocks on his car door just like Mr Bean
"Tired", "frustrated" MPs fume over record 13hrs sitting  

Latest Stories

Aquafresh woos customers with subsidized drinks at Accra Mall
Kerica Salvation donates to Korlebu, two other hospitals
Why drop galamsey charges against Aisha Huang? Media Coalition wants answers
I’m a grassroots man - Goosie Tanoh declares to NDC delegates
You thanked me for using your beat, how do I owe you? -Stonebwoy to ‘Mane Me’ producer
Driver installs bolts and padlocks on his car door just like Mr Bean
NDC race: Sly Mensah rounds off Eastern tour, storms Upper West
An open letter to the person who needs to leave their toxic relationship

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
Menzgold seeks refuge with Parliament
Cure for HIV and AIDS potentially discovered in Ghana

LIFESTYLE
Kerica Salvation donates to Korlebu, two other hospitals
ODD NEWS
Driver installs bolts and padlocks on his car door just like Mr Bean
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Messenger rolls out new camera features
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Creation of 'WABONS': Special voting set for December 24