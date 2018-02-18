Cows stray into Nigeria airport runway, delay aircraft’s landing

Source: Premiumtimesng
Date: 18-02-2018 Time: 06:02:15:pm

An Air Peace flight was prevented from landing Saturday as cows strayed into the runway of the Akure airport in Ondo state.

The aeroplane, which travelled from Lagos to Akure, was delayed for several minutes, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said.

FAAN said normalcy has since been restored at the airport as officers of the aviation security department quickly dispersed the cows from the runway.

It said the aircraft had since been cleared for landing after it was delayed for several minutes.

FAAN apologised to Air Peace Airlines and passengers for the incident.

“The Authority will like to assure travellers and the general public that efforts are already ongoing to close the gap that aided this incident,” it said.

