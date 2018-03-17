Emirates flight attendant dies after fall from plane in Uganda

Source: BBC
Date: 17-03-2018 Time: 10:03:21:am

A flight attendant who fell from the emergency door of a parked aeroplane in Uganda's Entebbe airport has died, the BBC has learned.

The woman, whose nationality has not been revealed, was rushed to Kisubi hospital 16km (10 miles) away but died soon after, a spokesperson said.

Reports say the Emirates Airline employee was preparing the flight for boarding when the incident happened.

Uganda's aviation authorities say they have launched an investigation.

It said in a statement that the flight attendant "appeared to have opened the emergency door" and unfortunately "fell off an aircraft that had safely landed and parked".

Kisubi hospital's spokesperson Edward Zabonna told the BBC that the crew member had injuries "all over her face and knees".

He said that she had been "unconscious but alive" when she arrived at the hospital on Wednesday evening but died soon after.

News agency AFP quotes a statement from Emirates Airline as saying: "A member of our cabin crew, unfortunately, fell from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding".

The Dubai-based airline promised its "full cooperation" with the investigation.

