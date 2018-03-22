Zimbabwe pardons 3,000 inmates to empty overcrowded jails

Zimbabwe pardons 3,000 inmates to empty overcrowded jails
Source: BBC
Date: 22-03-2018 Time: 01:03:11:pm

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has on Wednesday, granted amnesty to at least 3,000 prisoners in a move meant to de-congest the country’s prisons.

“Commutation of the death sentence to life imprisonment is, hereby, granted to all prisoners who have been on death row for 10 years and above,” the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) said.

The amnesty is granted to prisoners “in terms of section 112(1)(a), (c) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” ZPCS Assistant Commissioner-General Alford Mashango Dube said in Harare.

Full remission was also “granted to all male prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment on or before February 28, 1998, and all female prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment on or before December 31, 2010”

Excluded from amnesty are prisoners convicted for murder, treason, rape or any sexual offence, carjacking and armed robbery.

Dube said Mnangagwa used his prerogative of mercy to pardon some prisoners.

The amnesty will help ease congestion in Zimbabwe’s prisons, which currently have more than 20,000 inmates despite a capacity of 17,000.

“The exercise has not only gone a long way in de-congesting our prisons, but has served as a reminder to inmates and society that the purpose of imprisonment is founded on the pretext of reformation than retribution,” Dube said.

He urged society to ensure that those released reintegrated safely and well in their respective communities.

Beneficiaries of the amnesty include all juveniles, prisoners whose health is failing them, all female convicted “regardless of the offence committed, save for those sentenced to life imprisonment and to death”.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Minority blocks laying of report on Ghana-US military deal in Parliament
Video: All you need to know about Ghana-US defence agreement
I will allow my daughter to act nude if... – Captain Smart
Male contraceptive pill safe to use, does not harm sex drive - First clinical trial finds

  Close
Latest Stories

Donald Trump's top lawyer resigns
Video: All you need to know about Ghana-US defence agreement
I will allow my daughter to act nude if... – Captain Smart
US Embassy honours Mensah-Kutin, Debra with 2018 Martin Luther King Award
Reconsider military deal - ExLA Group to gov't
Bank of Ghana takeover action of Unibank: Does it make prudent marketing decision?
Ibrahimovic set to leave Manchester United
Male contraceptive pill safe to use, does not harm sex drive - First clinical trial finds
MOST POPULAR
Cabinet approves agreement on military cooperation with U.S.
BREAKING NEWS: BoG takes over management of Unibank
Social media trolls Asiedu Nketia ‘over-sized’ shoes
When we're done with Opuni, NDC will know it was not witch-hunting - AG
The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought
LIFESTYLE
Male contraceptive pill safe to use, does not harm sex drive - First clinical trial finds
ODD NEWS
Boy, 9, claps 1,080 times in one minute for Guinness record
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Zuckerberg spins himself some time
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections