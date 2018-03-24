Rescuers scramble to help beached whales after mass stranding in Australia

Rescuers scramble to help beached whales after mass stranding in Australia
Source: CNN
Date: 24-03-2018 Time: 02:03:23:pm
File photo: The largest mass stranding of whales in Western Austraila took place in 1996.

More than 140 short-finned pilot whales died after a mass stranding on a beach in Western Australia on Friday.

A group of around 150 whales became stranded at Hamelin Bay, around 300 kilometers south of the state's capital city Perth.

Six surviving whales had been returned to the sea as of 7.00 p.m local time (7.00 a.m. ET), Western Australia's Parks and Wildlife Service said.

"Unfortunately, most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived," Incident Controller Jeremy Chick said.

Chick said moving the whales by nightfall was logistically challenging because of the rocky beach terrain and rough seas.

"Once we have moved the whales out we will monitor the situation closely as it is possible the whales will come back into shore and re-strand. This has often been the case in previous mass strandings," he said.

Authorities said more than 100 local volunteers arrived on site to assist trained vets and officers from Sea Search and Rescue and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Melissa Lay, manager of the Hamelin Bay Holiday Park, told Reuters on Friday that it was the second mass stranding she had seen during her 15 years in the area.

"There are some that are still alive but barely," Lay said. "The last time it happened, none survived."

Short-finned pilot whales have a dark coloring with a pink underbelly and are known to inhabit tropical and subtropical waters. Authorities said it was not uncommon for migrating short-finned pilots to get stranded.

The largest mass stranding of whales in Western Austraila took place in 1996, when 320 long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves in the coastal town of Dunsborough.

The incident prompted authorities to issue a shark alert over concerns the carcasses could attract the predators to the shoreline.

It remains unclear why whales and other marine mammals get stranded, but experts say it can be a combination of factors, from old age, illness or injury to accidental navigation errors.

"The strong social bonding of some species of whales can cause mass strandings," Project Jonah, a New Zealand-based whale charity, told CNN last year.

"One of the most common patterns with mass strandings is that one or two whales will initially strand. These animals will send out distress signals and members from their pod may attempt to help or mill slightly offshore. A receding tide will then catch these animals out and soon the whole pod will become stranded."

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Military veterans in UK, US condemn Gh-US deal
Don’t use Ebony’s death to score popularity points - Lawrence Tetteh tells celebs
Ebony wasn’t a wayward bad girl, she was religious – Manager
2018 Security agreement exact replica of earlier agreements; Defence Minister insists

  Close
Latest Stories

‘It’s really strange’ – De Gea slams World Cup ball
Wellington bemoans disappointing Hearts show in AshGold defeat
'Tactically better' Ashgold deserved to beat Hearts - CK Akonnor
Don’t use Ebony’s death to score popularity points - Lawrence Tetteh tells celebs
Hearts of Oak suffer 3-1 home defeat to Ashgold
Ebony wasn’t a wayward bad girl, she was religious – Manager
Military veterans in UK, US condemn Gh-US deal
2018 Security agreement exact replica of earlier agreements; Defence Minister insists
MOST POPULAR
Cabinet approves agreement on military cooperation with U.S.
BREAKING NEWS: BoG takes over management of Unibank
Social media trolls Asiedu Nketia ‘over-sized’ shoes
The African continent is splitting in two and it's happening faster than we thought
I’ve learnt my lessons, I’ll bounce back – Kofi Amoabeng
LIFESTYLE
Prostacure wins Best Herbal Product of the year award
ODD NEWS
Airline crew member had 9 pounds of coke in his pants
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
512GB phones are coming, starting with Huawei
OBITUARY
Charlotte Afi Addo
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections