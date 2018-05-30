Mali president to run for re-election

Mali president to run for re-election
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Zaina Adamu | Email: zaina.adamu@myjoyonline.com | Twitter: @ZainaAdamu
Date: 30-05-2018 Time: 11:05:30:am
President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his candidacy to run for re-election in July, his administration said via Twitter.

Keita, better known as IBK, first rose to prominence in 1994 when he was elected Mali’s prime minister, which he served until 2000. He then ran the West African nation’s National Assembly for five years.

The 73-year-old leader will face over 10 opponents including Modibo Kone, a West African Development bank executive and Hamadoun Toure, a former Secretary General for the International Telecommunication Union.

Upcoming elections have been delayed since 2013, partly due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, regional elections originally planned for April 2018 have been postponed to later this year.

Keita easily clenched nomination for the 2012 presidential election and was sworn in the following year after two failed attempts in 2002 and 2007. He secured the win with roughly 40 percent of the vote, with endorsements from 22 first-round losing candidates.

Keita’s inauguration followed a 2012 military coup staged by the country’s army, stemming from frustration with the government’s handling of conflicts with Northern al Qaeda-allied Islamist rebels. The coup successfully overthrew Mali’s former president, Amadou Toumani Touré.

Following the coup, Keita pulled his Rally for Mali (RPM) party from an anti-junta coalition, arguing it interfered with national autonomy.  He later vowed “zero tolerance” for corruption in the country after criticisms that the former president failed to fight poverty and exploitation.

Presidential elections are set for July, with another round set for August in case no candidate win an absolute majority of votes.

 

 

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
SC grants ¢45,000 compensation to teacher wrongfully jailed 13 years for defilement
Ghana beat World Cup-bound Japan 2-0 in friendly
Video: Ebonys’ death hit us hard - Ivorian filmmakers
Korle Bu: We intend to finish Pediatric Unit in record time – First Lady

 
Latest Stories

Evangelist who wants $54M jet says 'Jesus wouldn't be riding a donkey'
Mining communities must reflect riches not disgrace, distress - Akufo-Addo
This brewery makes beer with recycled sewage water
High protein diet slightly increases heart failure risk in middle-aged men
130 metric tonnes of maize set to trade on GCX
Bantama gang rape: Parents wail as 20-year-old jailed 7 years for defilement
Ukraine blames Russia for reporter's death
ABC drops Roseanne show after racist tweet

MOST POPULAR
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
Hospital accused of negligence after mother, 21, dies with her triplets
My daughter had a beautiful body, Liposuction not an option – Stacy’s mother
Obengfo hospital's boss not licensed at time of Stacy's death - MDC
Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama

LIFESTYLE
High protein diet slightly increases heart failure risk in middle-aged men
ODD NEWS
This brewery makes beer with recycled sewage water
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana/Finland strengthen ICT cooperation
OBITUARY
Mrs. Drusilla Budu-Arthur
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations