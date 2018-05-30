Mali president to run for re-election

President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his candidacy to run for re-election in July, his administration said via Twitter.

Depuis sa résidence de Sébénikoro, le Président Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta a fait sa déclaration de candidature à l’élection présidentielle du 29 juillet 2018. Retrouvez l’intégralité de cette déclaration diffusée au journal télévisé de ce 28 Mai 2018 sur l'ORTM pic.twitter.com/17D0Wg01ND — Presidence Mali (@PresidenceMali) May 28, 2018

Keita, better known as IBK, first rose to prominence in 1994 when he was elected Mali’s prime minister, which he served until 2000. He then ran the West African nation’s National Assembly for five years.

The 73-year-old leader will face over 10 opponents including Modibo Kone, a West African Development bank executive and Hamadoun Toure, a former Secretary General for the International Telecommunication Union.

Upcoming elections have been delayed since 2013, partly due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, regional elections originally planned for April 2018 have been postponed to later this year.

Keita easily clenched nomination for the 2012 presidential election and was sworn in the following year after two failed attempts in 2002 and 2007. He secured the win with roughly 40 percent of the vote, with endorsements from 22 first-round losing candidates.

Keita’s inauguration followed a 2012 military coup staged by the country’s army, stemming from frustration with the government’s handling of conflicts with Northern al Qaeda-allied Islamist rebels. The coup successfully overthrew Mali’s former president, Amadou Toumani Touré.

Following the coup, Keita pulled his Rally for Mali (RPM) party from an anti-junta coalition, arguing it interfered with national autonomy. He later vowed “zero tolerance” for corruption in the country after criticisms that the former president failed to fight poverty and exploitation.

Presidential elections are set for July, with another round set for August in case no candidate win an absolute majority of votes.