South African boy stabbed to death in school toilet

South African boy stabbed to death in school toilet
Source: BBC
Date: 23-11-2018 Time: 12:11:44:am
Share
Officials released this photo from the scene where the young boy was stabbed multiple times

A South African teenager is in police custody accused of stabbing to death a young boy in a school toilet, where he had hidden in wait for him overnight.

The grade one pupil, thought to be seven-years-old, was stabbed multiple times, the authorities said.

The alleged perpetrator was thought to have been in a relationship with the victim's older sister, they added.

The police are carrying out further investigations at the primary school in Makapanstad in North West province.

The suspect is a student in grade 11, which is usually for 16 and 17-year-olds, who attends a nearby secondary school. The victim was in grade one, usually for six and seven-year-olds.

The suspect "apparently slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there", the local education authority said in a statement.

He then stabbed the victim, who was taken to a local clinic but medics were unable to save his life.

'Tragic incident'

The young boy may have been targeted after the suspect fell out with his older sister, the local authority said.

"Words cannot begin to comprehend the heartache caused by this tragic incident," Education Minister Angie Motshekga is quoted as saying.

Officials were due to visit the school on Thursday.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
“We will never forget you”: Pharmacists mourn Agyarko's passing
Trump renews threat to close Mexico border
Colombian town enforces curfew to protect youth from evil spirit
NPA to pilot cylinder recirculation model in Kumasi

Latest Stories

Rawlings “disturbed” by absence of 'Voltarian' among new NDC executives
Enshika ride booking service to transform Ghana's transportation
Gov't to get $35m World Bank cash to scale up land administration services
NPA to pilot cylinder recirculation model in Kumasi
All Nations University,  Zoomlion to establish environmental school
“We will never forget you”: Pharmacists mourn Agyarko's passing
Synchronisation of ID systems:  A panacea to Ghana’s development woes?
Regular exercise may keep your body 30 years ‘younger’

MOST POPULAR
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big
Emmanuel Agyarko has died
Photos: NDC delegates elect new executives
NDC decides: Here are the winners and losers
NDC decides: The ‘big 3’ who have bowed out

LIFESTYLE
“We will never forget you”: Pharmacists mourn Agyarko's passing
ODD NEWS
Colombian town enforces curfew to protect youth from evil spirit
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Black Friday hacks you can rely on
OBITUARY
Obituary: Ohenenana Maame Afua Abrefi Prempeh
ELECTIONS
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big