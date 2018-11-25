Dozens die as Uganda party boat sinks

Share

At least 29 people are now known to have died after a cruise boat carrying party revellers capsized on Lake Victoria, Ugandan police say.

The vessel was carrying close to 100 people when it sank on Saturday near Uganda's capital, Kampala.

Ugandan media named a number of well-known people said to be on the boat, adding that the prince of a traditional kingdom had survived

Lake Victoria sees regular accidents, often involving overcrowded vessels.

Scores of people died when a ferry sank on the lake off Tanzania in September.

Saturday's accident occurred off Uganda's Mukono district.

Deputy police spokesman Patrick Onyango told Reuters news agency: "The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather."

More than 20 people have been rescued from the water, police say, but an unknown number remain missing.

Among those rescued was Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja, a brother of the king of Uganda's largest traditional kingdom, Buganda.

Ugandan media said musical artist Iryn Namubiru also survived.

A number of other popular artists and socialites were believed to be on board.

The boat was reportedly hired out for weekend parties.

Many of those on board had no lifejackets.

Local officials said two small fishing boats that came to the rescue also became overloaded and sank.