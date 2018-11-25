Dozens die as Uganda party boat sinks

Dozens die as Uganda party boat sinks
Source: BBC
Date: 25-11-2018 Time: 11:11:03:pm
Share

At least 29 people are now known to have died after a cruise boat carrying party revellers capsized on Lake Victoria, Ugandan police say.

The vessel was carrying close to 100 people when it sank on Saturday near Uganda's capital, Kampala.

Ugandan media named a number of well-known people said to be on the boat, adding that the prince of a traditional kingdom had survived

Lake Victoria sees regular accidents, often involving overcrowded vessels.

Scores of people died when a ferry sank on the lake off Tanzania in September.

Saturday's accident occurred off Uganda's Mukono district.

Deputy police spokesman Patrick Onyango told Reuters news agency: "The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather."

More than 20 people have been rescued from the water, police say, but an unknown number remain missing.

Among those rescued was Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja, a brother of the king of Uganda's largest traditional kingdom, Buganda.

Ugandan media said musical artist Iryn Namubiru also survived.

A number of other popular artists and socialites were believed to be on board.

The boat was reportedly hired out for weekend parties.

Many of those on board had no lifejackets.

Local officials said two small fishing boats that came to the rescue also became overloaded and sank.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Today's front pages: Monday, November 26, 2018
Manso-Nkwanta killings: Families demand independent prosecution of 21 police
Joe Osei-Owusu recommends punishment for MPs who abuse sirens
Dutch Export Academy trains 30 Ghanaian entrepreneurs

Latest Stories

Align insurance penetration to SDGs - Achampong-Kyei appeals
Total partners Voltic on 'Irecycle' project
Infographics: Highlights of 2019 budget
Nokia 6.1 Plus flaunts popular all-screen design, great performance
Akufo-Addo commends Family Health University College for supporting healthcare delivery
Raja Casablanca seize big advantage over AS Vita Club in Confed Cup final
Joe Osei-Owusu recommends punishment for MPs who abuse sirens
Manso-Nkwanta killings: Families demand independent prosecution of 21 police

MOST POPULAR
WhatsApp’s next update could cause some very embarrassing situations for sexters
Emmanuel Agyarko has died
Doctor turns taxi driver in Ho
'Ghost' of murdered EFFISCO student 'leads' suspects to police
Pardon granted ‘Montie 3’ upheld by Supreme Court

LIFESTYLE
GHS launches anti-yellow fever campaign; targets over 5m for vaccination
ODD NEWS
11-year-old Chinese girl is already 6ft 7in tall
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Nokia 6.1 Plus flaunts popular all-screen design, great performance
OBITUARY
Obituary: Ohenenana Maame Afua Abrefi Prempeh
ELECTIONS
NDC decides: Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah win big