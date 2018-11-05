Dozens of pupils kidnapped in Cameroon

Dozens of pupils kidnapped in Cameroon
Source: BBC
Date: 05-11-2018 Time: 03:11:39:pm

Dozens of people, mostly school pupils, have been kidnapped from a school in the west of Cameroon.

At least 78 students and three others, including the school principal, were abducted on Monday morning in Bamenda, the capital of the North-West region, a government official has told the BBC.

Regional governor Adolphe Lele L'Afrique blamed separatist militias.

Cameroon's North-West and South-West regions have been hit by a secessionist rebellion in recent years.

Militias, who have been demanding the independence of the two English-speaking regions, have called for a school boycott.

But no group has said it carried out the kidnapping at Bamenda's Presbyterian Secondary School, which has pupils aged between 10 and 14.

'Praying for the kidnapped'

The moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, the Right Reverend Fonki Samuel Forba told the BBC that he had spoken to the kidnappers.

"They don't want any ransom. All they want is for us to close the schools. We have promised to close down the schools," he told the BBC.

"We hope and pray they release the kids and the teachers," he added.

It is not the first time students have been abducted in the area, known to be a stronghold of separatist fighters, reports the BBC's Ngala Killian Chimtom.

On 19 October, five students of the Atiela Bilingual High School were taken by unidentified gunmen. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

The separatists say that the Cameroon school system suppresses the English-speaking system that the North-West and South-West regions inherited from the British.

Separatist rebellion

The militias, who want to create a new state of Ambazonia, began to emerge in 2017 after a security force crackdown on mass protests, led by lawyers and teachers, over the government's alleged failure to give enough recognition to the English legal and education systems in the North-West and South-West.

The government was accused of relying heavily on people trained in the French legal and educational tradition to work in key posts and generally marginalising Cameroon's English-speaking minority, who make up about 20% of the population.

President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982, was recently re-elected for a seventh term with more than 70% of the vote.

Opposition parties allege that the poll was rigged, but legal attempts to overturn the result failed.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Capital Bank storms Court to retrieve over ¢100m from two financial institutions
New KNUST Council must not include old members – Gov’t
NDC: Goosie Tanoh takes campaign to Mahama's 'stronghold'
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah statue ridiculed by football fans


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

World’s first folding smartphone unveiled – and it’s not from Samsung
Is there a panacea at all for corruption?
Frantic final day for US-mid term campaign
Dozens of pupils kidnapped in Cameroon
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah statue ridiculed by football fans
Gov’t secures $35m World Bank cash for public sector reforms
‘Chains and Shackles’ shows at Alliance Francaise
Hot Audio: Horrific narration of schoolboy knocked down on Adentan road

MOST POPULAR
George Andah involved in car crash, flown to Accra
Joy News reporter Parker assaulted by Mahama's security
Otabil, ICGC, 13 others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Kumasi SHTS: Senior Housemaster hot for impregnating student, causing abortion
Contractor behind ambulance scandal speaks out

LIFESTYLE
Does sex addiction really exist?
ODD NEWS
High school girls suspended after dressing up as Columbine shooters
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
World’s first folding smartphone unveiled – and it’s not from Samsung
OBITUARY
Jenkins Kwame Awumee
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA