Fights break out in SA parliament

Fights break out in SA parliament
Source: BBC
Date: 06-11-2018 Time: 05:11:33:pm

Scuffles have broken out in South Africa's parliament between the radical opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other opposition parties after lawmakers exchanged slurs during a question and answer session with the president.

MP Agang Andries Tlouamma started the exchange of words when he insulted a member of the EFF using an expletive.

Prior to the open fist fight the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen, called EFF members “VBS looters" referring to alleged theft of money from the VBS bank.

EFF MPs reacted by calling him a “white racist". A brawl then ensued.

Videos of the exchange of words and the brawl have been shared on Twitter:

Social embed from twitter

eNCA@eNCA

WATCH: EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confront DA's John Steenhuisen in Parliament. Courtesy

6:40 AM - Nov 6, 2018

Twitter Ads info and privacy

ReportReport this social embed, make a complaint

Social embed from twitter

Annika Larsen@AnnikaLarsen1

This fight escalated from insults to a bottle being thrown and then pulling and tugging. Started with Agang MP Tlouamma saying whites should be allowed to speak in House. Hard to tell what happened next

6:48 AM - Nov 6, 2018

Twitter Ads info and privacy

ReportReport this social embed, make a complaint

The house chairperson in parliament Thoko Didiza pleaded with the lawmakers to be orderly.

“None of us have the right to insult each other... Honourable members can you please allow me to run the house", a visibly angry Ms Didiza said.

President Ramaphosa was forced to take his seat as Ms Didiza suspended proceedings and called the sergeant of arms to stop the physical fights.

Proceedings later resumed with the president answering questions again but not before Ms Didiza ordered two opposition MPs to be removed from the house.

President Ramaphosa pleaded with the MPs to stop the race-based fights.

“We cannot go back to that horrible past that we have had... We are a non-racial democracy. However painful it may be. We cannot go back to that racism. We are one people," Mr Ramaphosa said.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
MP rides bicycle to Parliament in protest of high cost of fuel
‘Sack EOCO boss’: CPP demands after corruption comment triggers suspension
Tamale police quell attack by mob attempting to free suspect
Ghana has best music talent in the world - Fuse ODG


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

Kane double against PSV revives Tottenham's hopes
Icardi snatches draw for Inter but Barca through to knockout stage
CDD boss calls for more united, louder calls to fight corrupt officials
Energy Ministry gives consent for ExxonMobil to partner GOIL
NDC Professionals Forum International head to CHRAJ over '#12'
Tamale police quell attack by mob attempting to free suspect
Henry's Monaco out of Champions League
Liverpool’s hopes hang in balance after shock defeat to Red Star

MOST POPULAR
George Andah involved in car crash, flown to Accra
Otabil, ICGC, 13 others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Kumasi SHTS: Senior Housemaster hot for impregnating student, causing abortion
Photos: Cheerful Bagbin, Mahama, Spio, Sly at Hogbetsotso festival
Contractor behind ambulance scandal speaks out

LIFESTYLE
Why most rape victims never tell
ODD NEWS
82-year-old woman dies days after voting for the first time
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Player anger over Rainbow Six Siege changes
OBITUARY
Jenkins Kwame Awumee
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA