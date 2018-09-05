Emirates airline: Passengers sick on Dubai-New York flight

Emirates airline: Passengers sick on Dubai-New York flight
Source: BBC
Date: 05-09-2018 Time: 04:09:31:pm
Flight 203 from Dubai arrived at 09:10 local time (13.10 GMT) with 521 passengers on board.

Ten people have been taken ill after an Emirates airline jetliner arrived at New York's JFK airport.

The plane was quarantined as those on board were checked by health officials. Several people were taken to hospital.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that initially about 100 people including some crew had complained of illness.

Emergency vehicles were seen on the runway as it landed.

Soon afterwards, Emirates airline tweeted that the sick passengers were being attended to and those who were unaffected would be allowed to leave the plane.

The CDC said in a statement that is was "aware of an Emirates flight from Dubai that arrived this morning at JFK".

"Approximately 100 passengers, including some crew on the flight, complained of illness including cough and some with fever.

"CDC public health officers are working with... officials to evaluate passengers including taking temperatures and making arrangements for transport to local hospitals those that need care."

Later Eric Phillips, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, confirmed that the sick people were on their way to hospital.

Larry Coben, a passenger on the plane, posted pictures on Twitter of unaffected passengers being checked as they disembarked.

ABC News reports that the pilot raised concerns prior to landing that some of the passengers were coughing and experiencing high temperatures.

Food poisoning is suspected as a cause.

But Mr Phillips said that some of the passengers had originally come from the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, which was currently experiencing a flu outbreak, and that this was also being considered as a possible cause.

