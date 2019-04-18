'Alarming malnutrition rates' in southern Ethiopia

Medical charity MSF has raised the alarm over malnutrition rates amongst tens of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) in southern Ethiopia.
In March, in one local government area, MSF teams saw rates of malnutrition amongst children to be "well above the emergency threshold". They also saw a high number of malnourished pregnant women.
“The camps are overcrowded and in extremely poor conditions. The people living there are at risk from outbreaks of epidemics. Their health is very vulnerable after being forced to move so many times,” said Markus Boening, MSF field coordinator in the area.
Up to a million people were forced from their homes by ethnic clashes last year. Some of those have returned, but many still live in IDP camps.
MSF is now working with local authorities focusing on improving nutrition.
