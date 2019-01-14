Polish mayor stabbed at charity event

Source: BBC
Date: 14-01-2019 Time: 05:01:25:am
Mayor Adamowicz speaking at the event before the attack

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk has been seriously injured after being stabbed on stage at the country's biggest charity event, officials say.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, was taken to hospital, where he is in a critical condition after five hours of surgery.

The 27-year-old suspect, who has a criminal record, has been detained.

He shouted that he had been wrongfully imprisoned under the previous government of the party which had supported Mr Adamowicz's re-election.

Mr Adamowicz suffered very serious abdominal injuries during the attack, said Dr Tomasz Stefaniak, director of health at the University Clinical Centre in Gdansk, early on Monday.

During a five-hour operation, the mayor was given 41 units of blood.

"He remains in a very, very serious condition, " said Dr Stefaniak. "The coming hours will be decisive."

What do we know about the attack?

The incident took place at the finale of the annual Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity event, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Television footage showed the suspect, who was released from prison recently, shouting "Adamowicz is dead" and claiming he had been tortured in prison.

Polish media initially reported he had access to the stage using a media badge but this has not been officially confirmed.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was informed that "doctors succeeded in reanimating the heart of the seriously injured mayor".

"There is hope but his condition is very difficult," he said on Twitter, calling on people to pray for Mr Adamowicz.

What has the reaction been?

The stabbing, during an event that raises money for children's hospitals, has shocked Poland, the BBC's Adam Easton in Warsaw reports.

Mr Adamowicz is a well-known political figure who has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, for 20 years, our correspondent adds.

Moments before the attack, he posted a picture on his Instagram from the stage of the event, where dozens of people were holding white lights.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said the attack was "an act of inexplicable barbarism".

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter: "The attack on life and health of Paul Adamowicz is worthy of the highest condemnation."

People gather at the entrance of the University Clinical Center, in which the wounded Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz is being treated

Image:People gathered in front of the hospital where the mayor is being treated


