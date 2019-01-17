Prince Philip involved in crash while driving

Share

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a car crash while driving near the Queen's Sandringham estate, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in the accident, which happened shortly before 15:00 GMT.

Buckingham Palace said the crash involved another vehicle and police attended the scene.

The duke was driving a Range Rover and was pulling out of a driveway onto the A149 when the accident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, the car that the duke was driving overturned.

File Photo: Prince Philip, 97, driving his Land Rover

The eyewitnesses said they helped the duke out of the vehicle. He was conscious but "very, very shocked" and shaken, they added.

The BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell added that two people in the other vehicle - a saloon car - were treated for minor injuries, according to reports from Norfolk Police.

The duke is back at Sandringham and has seen a doctor as a precaution, who confirmed he was not injured.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying in at the estate since Christmas.

The Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, tweeted a prayer in support to the duke.

The duke retired from public life in August 2017.

His retirement came after decades supporting the Queen and attending events for his own charities and organisations.

Buckingham Palace calculated he had completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

Since retiring from official solo duties, he has appeared in public alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family at events and church services.

He did not attend the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at Sandringham this year.