President 'bans national anthem being sung in his absence'

Source: BBC
Date: 22-07-2019 Time: 05:07:05:pm
Eye Radio reports that South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has banned people from signing the national anthem at public events if he is not in attendance.

"The anthem is not meant for everybody," information minister Michael Makuei is quoted as saying. He was reportedly referring to instances where the hymn had been sung at events attended by junior officials - such as "under-secretaries and governors" - to honour their presence.

"For the information of everybody, the national anthem is only meant for the president, and functions attended by him," the privately-owned news site quotes Mr Makuei as saying.

South Sudan is the world's newest nation, formed in 2011, and its anthem was written the year before by a collective of 49 poets.

Here's how it sounds:


