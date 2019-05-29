Photos: Buhari sworn in for second term as Nigerian president

Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second term as president of Nigeria at a ceremony in the capital, Abuja.
The president took his oath of office in traditional dress - simple white robes and an embroidered hat.
"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.
"I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution," he added.
Mr Buhari's to-do list includes reviving a weak economy and tackling rampant corruption and insecurity.
