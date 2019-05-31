GM fungus 'kills 99% of malaria mosquitoes'

GM fungus 'kills 99% of malaria mosquitoes'
Source: BBC
Date: 31-05-2019 Time: 08:05:29:am
Share
Worldwide, there are about 219 million cases of malaria each year.

 

A fungus - genetically enhanced to produce spider toxin - can rapidly kill huge numbers of the mosquitoes that spread malaria, a study suggests.

Trials, which took place in Burkina Faso, showed mosquito populations collapsed by 99% within 45 days.

The researchers say their aim is not to make the insects extinct but to help stop the spread of malaria.

The disease, which is spread when female mosquitoes drink blood, kills more than 400,000 people per year.

Worldwide, there are about 219 million cases of malaria each year.

Conducting the study, researchers at the University of Maryland in the US - and the IRSS research institute in Burkina Faso - first identified a fungus called Metarhizium pingshaense,which naturally infects the Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria.

The next stage was to enhance the fungus. "They're very malleable, you can genetically engineer them very easily," Prof Raymond St Leger, from the University of Maryland, told BBC News.



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
Norwegian Prime Minister in Ghana for 2-day visit
Dugouts or Dams? NDC wants Amidu to probe
7 union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months

Latest Stories

Ellembelle DCE commends Tullow for investing in preschool education
Intravenous Infusion to petition govt to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles
7 union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months
Dugouts or Dams? NDC wants Amidu to probe
There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
Norwegian Prime Minister in Ghana for 2-day visit
Gov't's paltry investment in science not adequate - Alliance for Science
Double Track system to be abolished in 350 Senior High Schools

MOST POPULAR
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
Video: Groom abandons wedding?
Photos: Parts of Accra submerged in flood  

LIFESTYLE
50% of men have cause not to make a woman pregnant – Doctor  
ODD NEWS
Woman sticks her head through neighbor’s metal grate, gets stuck for five hours
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg 'survives' leadership vote
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs