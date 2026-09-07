Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says a total of 1,964 Ghanaian nationals have been evacuated from South Africa following the deterioration of security conditions and a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The evacuation exercise, which commenced on May 27, 2026, and ended on September 4, 2026, was undertaken using both chartered and commercial flights.

He disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, September 7, 2026.

He said the government took the decision to prioritise the safety and welfare of Ghanaians in South Africa as the situation deteriorated.

According to him, Ghana was the first country to evacuate its nationals from South Africa in response to the escalating tensions.

The first flight, which departed on May 27, prioritised vulnerable groups, including children, women, the aged and persons who were sick.

The evacuation was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria, with support from the Presidency, National Security Secretariat and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Mr Ablakwa explained that the evacuation had not been anticipated and, therefore, was not captured in the government’s original budget.

He said, however, that the government had to act swiftly to protect Ghanaian nationals despite the unexpected financial burden.

“The lives protected and the dignity of Ghanaians far outweighs the cost,” he said.

The exercise also formed part of the government’s broader diplomatic and consular response to the deteriorating situation in South Africa.

The Minister said the government remained committed to protecting Ghanaians abroad and would continue to respond decisively whenever the safety and welfare of Ghanaian nationals were threatened.

Ablakwa’s disclosure comes as the government has also detailed the financial implications of the evacuation exercise. The total cost was GH¢49.72 million, covering flights, transportation, accommodation, feeding, medical care, reintegration support and the repatriation of the remains of two Ghanaians who died during the crisis.

Of the total amount, the government financed GH¢33.72 million, while businessman Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners contributed GH¢16 million towards the exercise.

Each of the 1,964 returnees also received GH¢5,000 in reintegration support and GH¢500 for transportation, according to the Minister.

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