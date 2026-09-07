Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says a total of 1,964 Ghanaian nationals have been evacuated from South Africa following the deterioration of security conditions and a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.
The evacuation exercise, which commenced on May 27, 2026, and ended on September 4, 2026, was undertaken using both chartered and commercial flights.
He disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, September 7, 2026.
He said the government took the decision to prioritise the safety and welfare of Ghanaians in South Africa as the situation deteriorated.
According to him, Ghana was the first country to evacuate its nationals from South Africa in response to the escalating tensions.
The first flight, which departed on May 27, prioritised vulnerable groups, including children, women, the aged and persons who were sick.
The evacuation was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria, with support from the Presidency, National Security Secretariat and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
Mr Ablakwa explained that the evacuation had not been anticipated and, therefore, was not captured in the government’s original budget.
He said, however, that the government had to act swiftly to protect Ghanaian nationals despite the unexpected financial burden.
“The lives protected and the dignity of Ghanaians far outweighs the cost,” he said.
The exercise also formed part of the government’s broader diplomatic and consular response to the deteriorating situation in South Africa.
The Minister said the government remained committed to protecting Ghanaians abroad and would continue to respond decisively whenever the safety and welfare of Ghanaian nationals were threatened.
Ablakwa’s disclosure comes as the government has also detailed the financial implications of the evacuation exercise. The total cost was GH¢49.72 million, covering flights, transportation, accommodation, feeding, medical care, reintegration support and the repatriation of the remains of two Ghanaians who died during the crisis.
Of the total amount, the government financed GH¢33.72 million, while businessman Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners contributed GH¢16 million towards the exercise.
Each of the 1,964 returnees also received GH¢5,000 in reintegration support and GH¢500 for transportation, according to the Minister.
Latest Stories
-
“Antoine Semenyo can play nine” – Maresca backs Semenyo to deputise for Haaland
7 minutes
-
Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions
8 minutes
-
King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
10 minutes
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
12 minutes
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
18 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
29 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
34 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
34 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
42 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
43 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
57 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
1 hour
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
2 hours
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
2 hours
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours