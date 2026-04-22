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Xenophobic attacks in South Africa declining but under-reporting remains a concern – Governance expert

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  22 April 2026 3:26pm
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A governance expert based in Johannesburg, Tendai Mbanje, says xenophobic attacks against black African foreigners in South Africa still occur, but are less frequent compared to previous years.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, Mbanje noted that such incidents were more intense in the past, particularly around 2018, but have since shown signs of decline in some urban areas.

“Xenophobic attacks happen once in a while… they are not so frequent as they were in the past. Back then, they were quite intense, but gradually they have been declining.” However, he cautioned that the apparent reduction may also be influenced by under-reporting.

“When incidents are not reported or are under-reported, it doesn’t mean they are not happening,” he added.

Mbanje further explained that while incidents still occur sporadically, they are not as widespread on a day-to-day basis in some cities he is familiar with.

The remarks come amid renewed concern over the safety of African migrants in South Africa, following reports and viral videos of attacks on foreign nationals in various communities.

He was also asked about claims from foreign nationals that authorities often fail to act on reports of xenophobic violence. In response, he said the issue is not necessarily a lack of intent from authorities, but deeper structural challenges within law enforcement.

“The South African Police Service has been facing issues of incompetence at times and corruption, where some cases go unaddressed.”

He stressed that both government and security institutions have acknowledged the need to improve responses, noting diplomatic engagements between Ghana and South African authorities aimed at addressing such concerns.

“The government has committed itself to investigating and ensuring issues are resolved,” he said, adding that reforms are needed within policing systems.

According to him, delayed or inadequate responses to complaints are not limited to foreign nationals alone, as some South African citizens also experience similar challenges when reporting crimes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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